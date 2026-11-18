Josh Hokit's coach, Mike Winkeljohn, questions the point of warning fighters about fouls in the locker room if referees have no intention of taking action during fights.

Few MMA fans would be unaware of Gane's infamous eye poke against Tom Aspinall and the suspected back-of-the-head shots against Alex Pereira. And what do you know? At UFC 334 , he once again poked his opponent in the eye. Unfortunately, referee Marc Goddard failed to spot the infraction and let the fight continue, with Hokit having since revealed that the eye poke affected him for the remainder of the contest.

With his past transgressions, Gane has quickly gained a reputation for playing fast and loose with the Unified Rules of MMA, particularly when it comes to fouls.

One more UFC event , and one more foul by Ciryl Gane. This has perhaps become a recurring trend in 'Bon Gamin's' MMA career. Josh Hokit's coach, Mike Winkeljohn, for his part, is just plain irritated.

The American's coach, Winkeljohn, has now vented his frustration over the foul during a sit-down with Submission Radio.

Josh Hokit's Coach Notes His Irritation With the Eye Poke

Knowing Ciryl Gane's history with fouls, Josh Hokit's coach told Submission Radio that they had already raised their concerns with the referee ahead of the contest. According to Mike Winkeljohn, the official had promised strict action and warnings if such an incident occurred.

The MMA coach then vented his frustration, pointing out that the referee did little when the foul actually happened during the fight:

"Well, s**t. Then there was and nothing. It's kind of a dilemma because Josh had a hard time seeing for a lot of that fight. But he toughed it out with just one eye. It was kind of blurry and stuff as he was fighting. That does not make it fair. And there is no doubt that his fingers were, like, straight up... It's quite comical when you see Josh going to the weigh-ins with goggles on. But s**t, can you blame him?"

The final scorecards had 48-47 across the board for Gane. This means a point deduction for the Frenchman could have turned the fight into a draw. When the host noted how a penalty could have changed the outcome, Winkeljohn said:

"Why the hell come back and give people warnings in locker rooms and then do nothing about it? So I'm kind of irritated. I'm real irritated... What do you do? There's not much you can do about it. It's one of those situations that sucks... And when you think about it, when you're hitting the eye and do something differently because of that, it changes things quickly. When you have other things in your mind, other than just fighting, it makes you not enter when you wanted to enter. It makes you close your eyes. It makes you do a lot of things that you wouldn't normally do."

Check out Josh Hokit's coach Mike Winkeljohn's comments below:

Mike Winkeljohn Reveals Mistake Josh Hokit Made at UFC 334

Mike Winkeljohn believes sticking to the game plan, particularly when it comes to attacking the body, is something Josh Hokit would have to religiously follow in a potential rematch against Ciryl Gane.

During the aforementioned interview, Winkeljohn admitted that the plan was to dig into Gane's body to make him vulnerable to takedowns and open up his head. However, the MMA coach feels Hokit eventually strayed from the game plan and went into full-on fight mode, simply trying to hurt his opponent:

"After mentioned it, Josh went out there and did quite a bit. He hit the body, and it opened up the head a little bit. But then Josh got into fight mode. He just wants to hit the guy hard, and we kind of abandoned a little bit of the body shots. We won't do that in the future... In the fight, if he would have went some more to the body, it definitely would have helped."

Check out Josh Hokit's coach Mike Winkeljohn's comments below (7:35):