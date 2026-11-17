Josh Hokit's unrelenting offensive pressure against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 seems to have equally surprised and impressed Robert Whittaker.

Gane, however, did find his footing in the championship rounds and started piecing up his opponent. Nevertheless, Hokit kept moving forward amid all the punishment. Whittaker, for one, was clearly impressed with the American's commitment to his game plan.

At UFC 334, Hokit employed a high-pressure approach to throw Gane off rhythm during the initial rounds. 'The Incredible Hok' crowded 'Bon Gamin' with relentless combinations, making the Frenchman's usual stick-and-move tactics redundant.

Though Josh Hokit may have failed to capture the heavyweight title at UFC 334 , he sure gained the respect of many, including former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker Impressed by Josh Hokit's Gung-Ho Approach

Josh Hokit seems to have made a fan out of Robert Whittaker with the relentless pace and never-back-down attitude he showed against Ciryl Gane. During a recent segment of the MMArcade podcast, 'The Reaper' noted his surprise at Hokit staying true to his high-pressure approach even amid considerable punishment:

"For Hokit to literally walk him down, crowd him, take a million shots to get inside, and to have that commitment to the plan, to execute the game plan with such fervor, with such focus was unbelievable. It was remarkable. It was like someone was sitting on their couch with a controller and playing him on PlayStation."

Furthermore, the Australian was taken aback by Hokit's sheer disregard for his own well-being as he continued trying to get the better of his opponent:

"The guy had zero respect for Ciryl’s power or ability to knock him out. He had a granite chin. The guy took four billion shots, man... And his gas tank to just stay there; he would close the space, crowd it, and make it ugly, take damage, and when most guys are like, 'Gonna have to back up a little bit to save the brain cells,' he is like, 'Na, don't need any of it.' He just walked him down, gung-ho, and turned it into his fight.”

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments about Josh Hokit below:

Robert Whittaker Says Ciryl Gane Should've Been Penalized for Eye Poke Against Josh Hokit

Controversy surrounding Ciryl Gane and fouls seems to be never-ending.

Following his infamous double eye poke against Tom Aspinall, which has since left the Englishman sidelined, Gane has once again found himself at the centre of an eye poke scandal after the incident involving Josh Hokit at UFC 334. 'Bon Gamin' seemingly poked Hokit in the eye during the very first round.

Robert Whittaker, for one, is convinced that Gane should have been penalized this time around. Discussing the incident on the aforementioned podcast, 'The Reaper' insisted:

"Yeah, because of his reputation, his history with that particular foul. Yeah, I think the point deduction . Because a good eye poke can derail an entire fight. I personally have been in fights where I've been eye-poked, and that round is gone. You can't see certain angles properly. And it's weird. It throws you off."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Ciryl Gane below (11:06):