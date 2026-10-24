Arman Tsarukyan expects his next UFC fight to be for lightweight gold in early 2027 after rebuilding his title shot case with six consecutive wins.

“As I heard, I’m gonna fight for the title next. Beginning of next year, almost (first quarter),” Tsarukyan said.

Speaking with MMA Fighting ahead of his wrestling appearance at Real American Freestyle ( RAF ) 14, Tsarukyan revealed what he had been told about his next UFC assignment.

Arman Tsarukyan might just be on the verge of closing in on the elusive UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity that has been just out of reach for nearly two years. The Armenian contender is optimistic that his next Octagon appearance will be for the coveted 155-pound title, possibly taking place in the first quarter of 2027. After bouncing back with another impressive win, Tsarukyan feels confident his long wait for UFC gold is finally coming to an end.

Tsarukyan’s UFC 311 Setback Changed His Title Shot Timeline

Tsarukyan’s quest for championship gold suffered a major setback in January 2025. He was all set to challenge then-champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311, but withdrew shortly before the event because of a back injury. Renato Moicano stepped in on short notice and ultimately faced Makhachev instead.

The withdrawal cost Tsarukyan an opportunity to avenge his 2019 UFC debut loss to Makhachev, who had defeated him by unanimous decision. As a result, Tsarukyan found himself needing to rebuild his case for another title shot instead of getting an immediate rematch.

He made strides with a submission win over Dan Hooker in November 2025, and then made another strong statement against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September 2026. Tsarukyan knocked out Ruffy in the first round, extending his UFC winning streak to six fights and strengthening his position among the division’s leading contenders.

Who Could Tsarukyan Face for the Lightweight Title?

While Tsarukyan is gearing up for a championship fight next, the UFC has yet to announce his opponent or confirm the proposed timeline.

Justin Gaethje's championship situation with the title could play a big role in influencing this matchup. With questions swirling about his future and the chance of new contenders stepping into the title race, there's a bit of uncertainty about whether Tsarukyan will be going up against a reigning champion or vying for a vacant belt.

For Tsarukyan, though, one thing is crystal clear: he’s laser-focused on his goal. He’s made it no secret that he wants to be recognized as the greatest lightweight in UFC history, and snagging that title would bring him one step closer to achieving that dream.

After missing his first scheduled championship opportunity, Tsarukyan is optimistic that another opportunity is just around the corner. Whether the UFC will make it official by early 2027 is still up in the air.