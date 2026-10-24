NEW Arman Tsarukyan Wants to Wrestle Georges St-Pierre After RAF 14 Win Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Arman Tsarukyan IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Arman Tsarukyan has named Georges St-Pierre as a potential opponent in Real American Freestyle after claiming the inaugural middleweight crossover championship at RAF 14.

The UFC lightweight contender made the callout during the post-fight press conference on Oct. 23, following his dominant win over Dillon Danis. After securing the victory, his attention turned to who he could face next. Tsarukyan made it clear that he wants RAF to bring in some of the biggest names in MMA. Arman Tsarukyan Wants to Collect “All the Big Names” Tsarukyan was asked about potential opponents after his win over Danis at the post-fight press conference. He explained that he wants to face established MMA fighters who bring more recognition to the matchup. “I'm focusing on the MMA fighters. So, with the big names, I don't want to just wrestle with, uh, no names, I want to collect all the big names, all the best fighters,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan singled out St-Pierre as someone he would want to meet on the mats. “Maybe they can bring in GSP, I’d like to wrestle him.” The callout came on the night when another potential matchup was turned down. Jordan Burroughs suffered a loss to Mikey Caliendo at RAF 14, ending his undefeated streak in the promotion. Tsarukyan has previously shown interest in facing the Olympic wrestling champion, but later said that Burroughs would need to return to the top of RAF before he would consider the matchup. RAF Has Already Been Pursuing Georges St-Pierre GPS is not just a name that Tsarukyan randomly brought up. RAF co- founder Chad Bronstein said on Oct. 22 that the promotion was chasing the Canadian fighter and had discussed the possibility of holding an event in Canada. However, RAF has not announced any deal with St-Pierre or whether the potential matchup will come to fruition. For now, the middleweight crossover champion will wrestle Neiman Gracie in a catchweight crossover match at RAF in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14.