Arman Tsarukyan is not fazed by Dillon Danis' antics during their press conference and is looking to exact revenge during their matchup.

Things got heated fast at the latest RAF press conference, but Arman Tsarukyan isn't letting the chaos derail his mindset. In fact, following a wild physical altercation with troublemaker Dillon Danis, the UFC title challenger says he is more dialed in than ever.

The tension boiled over during the RAF 14 presser in Los Angeles, where Tsarukyan threw a punch at Danis before security rushed in to break up the melee. Middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev was even restrained amidst the madness as chaos completely enveloped the stage. While pre-fight scuffles are nothing new when Danis is involved, Tsarukyan made it clear that the commotion only fueled his fire ahead of their upcoming grappling match.

Fuel for the Fire on the Mat

"There's always more motivation; I just need to keep myself under control," Tsarukyan said after the brawl. "I thought he'd start doing dirty stuff so the match wouldn't go ahead. However much he does, we'll do it even harder."