The No.1 lightweight contender says he will get the next title shot and rules out a Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria rematch.

While promoting his main event on the UFC 14 card against Dillon Danis, Arman Tsarukyan gave Ariel Helwani a few insights into the UFC’s lightweight division.

Arman Tsarukyan Says UFC Is Planning a Title Fight for Him

UFC boss Dana White and champion Justin Gaethje both acknowledged him as a worthy contender. Now, Tsarukyan has doubled down on his chances.

Arman Tsarukyan is currently riding a six fight winning-streak and believes he has done enough to get a crack at the 155-pound title.

Although he didn’t disclose much information, the Armenian gave a hint of what could happen next. “Approximately, they told me what day it's going to be and where. I cannot tell you,” Tsarukyan said.

When asked to share a tentative timeline on his next fight, he said, “Beginning of next year. In America.”

Tsarukyan also claimed that there are chances he might not fight Justin Gaethje. However, it depends on the UFC’s offer to the champion.

“Yes, no doubt. If UFC pays him so much money, he will fight, but I don't know if they pay him so much money for me. Me personally, Justin. They told me it's not going to happen,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan in RAF

While waiting for his title shot, the UFC lightweight is competing in high-level wrestling matches at Real American Freestyle.

He currently has a 7-1 record in the RAF. The Armenian was undefeated in the promotion before losing against Colby Covington in July.

Next, Tsarukyan will fight controversial BJJ star Dillon Danis today in Las Vegas in the main event of RAF 14.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural RAF Crossover Middleweight Champion.