Arman Tsarukyan explains why he confronted Dillon Danis at RAF 14, saying loyalty to his friend Khamzat Chimaev mattered more than the consequences.

Following the confrontation, Tsarukyan explained his reaction in comments shared by Uncrowned on Instagram.

The incident erupted after Danis displayed a provocative T-shirt mocking Tsarukyan’s close friend and training partner, former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev . Tsarukyan reacted by charging toward Danis and attempting to punch him, triggering a chaotic scene as security intervened.

Arman Tsarukyan has wasted no time making it clear that loyalty to his friends comes before the consequences of his actions. The UFC lightweight contender gained media attention after a heated confrontation with Dillon Danis at the RAF 14 press conference in Las Vegas Thursday.

“He stood up and said something bad to my friend… I don’t care what happens after,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan Reacts to Danis Mocking Chimaev

Things kicked off when Danis was asked about his shirt at the press conference. He turned around to show it off — it had an edited photo of Chimaev on it with a disrespectful message.

Tsarukyan didn't take kindly to the taunt and immediately charged at Danis. Security jumped in right away to pull them apart, but not before the stage was left in chaos — with one security guard reportedly left bloodied, according to people at the event.

It’s just the latest out-of-the-cage drama for Tsarukyan. The Armenian star has been in his fair share of heated run-ins before, including his infamous face-off with Dan Hooker before their UFC Qatar headliner in 2025.

Tsarukyan and Danis Set for RAF 14 Showdown

The timing of the confrontation is hard to ignore: Tsarukyan and Danis are set to meet at RAF 14 on Friday. Their bout, which headlines the event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is for the promotion’s middleweight crossover championship.

Now that the tension has moved beyond words, the question is whether it will carry over to the wrestling match. Tsarukyan’s remarks suggest that Danis’s decision to go after Chimaev hit a personal nerve.