With tensions still high after the RAF 14 presser brawl, Khamzat Chimaev and Dillon Danis continue to take shots at each other on social media.

Dillon Danis can't stand Khamzat Chimaev, and he isn't shy about letting everyone hear about it, even after being attacked at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference. So, it comes as no surprise that he has responded to a social media jab from his rival.

Dillon Danis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev after brawl

The RAF 14 pre-fight press conference had to be canceled after a brawl broke out between Dillon Danis and Arman Tsarukyan, with Khamzat Chimaev entering the fray as well before security intervened. The chaos began when a media member had asked Danis about his shirt, which featured a picture of a beardless Chimaev with an edited chin and the words, 'Khamzat is my b*tch.' This infuriated Tsarukyan, who is a good friend of Chimaev's, prompting him to charge at him Danis and throw punches.

Fortunately, neither man was seriously hurt in the scuffle, but tensions run high. After the brawl, Chimaev took to social media to poke fun at Danis by sharing a still of the former Bellator welterweight being shielded from the back by a security guard.