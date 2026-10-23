Khamzat Chimaev and Dillon Danis trade barbs with post-brawl trash talk
With tensions still high after the RAF 14 presser brawl, Khamzat Chimaev and Dillon Danis continue to take shots at each other on social media.
Dillon Danis can't stand Khamzat Chimaev, and he isn't shy about letting everyone hear about it, even after being attacked at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference. So, it comes as no surprise that he has responded to a social media jab from his rival.
Dillon Danis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev after brawl
The RAF 14 pre-fight press conference had to be canceled after a brawl broke out between Dillon Danis and Arman Tsarukyan, with Khamzat Chimaev entering the fray as well before security intervened. The chaos began when a media member had asked Danis about his shirt, which featured a picture of a beardless Chimaev with an edited chin and the words, 'Khamzat is my b*tch.' This infuriated Tsarukyan, who is a good friend of Chimaev's, prompting him to charge at him Danis and throw punches.
Fortunately, neither man was seriously hurt in the scuffle, but tensions run high. After the brawl, Chimaev took to social media to poke fun at Danis by sharing a still of the former Bellator welterweight being shielded from the back by a security guard.
"Who is your daddy?"
Naturally, this drew a similar response from Danis, who shared a short clip of Chimaev being carried away by a security guard during their post-match brawl at RAF 10, which happened after Chimaev, who won the wrestling match, kicked a grounded Danis over several infractions, like trying to choke him out with a guillotine choke earlier in the match and holding on to his leg after the match was called.
"Who is your daddy?"
The animosity between both men is showing no signs of dying down, and extra security will likely be needed for Tsarukyan's wrestling match with Danis later tonight. Unfortunately, brawls are nothing new to either man, with Danis, in particular, being banned from the UFC after taking part in an altercation with Islam Makhachev's camp at UFC 322. Before that, Danis was a focal point in the most infamous brawl in UFC history, which took place at UFC 229.
After Khabib Nurmagomedov had submitted Conor McGregor in round four, he began pacing around the octagon, enraged at the trash talk he had absorbed in the buildup. So, when Danis goaded him to come at him, Nurmagomedov obliged, scaling the fence and attacking him cageside. It's become a trend for Danis, and it won't stop any time soon.