Brawl erupts between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis at RAF 14 presser
Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis came to blows at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference, with an insult aimed at Khamzat Chimaev as the catalyst.
Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis just took part in a chaotic brawl at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference. While security managed to intervene before the situation truly spiraled out of control, it still led to the end of the presser.
Arman Tsarukyan attacks Dillon Danis over his shirt
The brawl, which was expected, broke out when a media member asked Dillon Danis about the shirt he was wearing, which featured an edited picture of Khamzat Chimaev, a close friend and training partner of Arman Tsarukyan's, that not only made him look unflattering, but was also accompanied by an insult that read 'Khamzat is my b*tch.' When Danis proudly showed his t-shirt off, Tsarukyan stood from his seat and rushed him in a fit of rage, swinging a right hand. Security was quick to intervene, stopping members of Tsarukyan's entourage, including Chimaev, from causing further harm to Danis, who tried to fight back.
While neither Tsarukyan nor Danis appear to have been seriously hurt in the scuffle, a security guard sustained minor injuries. This will only add further heat to their upcoming wrestling match at RAF 14, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Oct. 23. Unfortunately, these kinds of melees have become trends with both Tsarukyan and Danis. The UFC lightweight contender is notoriously hotheaded, once punching a fan during his UFC 300 walkout after said fan flashed him the middle finger. He also headbutted Dan Hooker in their ceremonial face-off ahead of their UFC Fight Night 265 bout, which he won via second-round submission.
Danis, by contrast, took part in the most infamous brawl in UFC history, despite never having been a roster member. At UFC 229, after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in round four of their lightweight title fight, Danis, who was cage-side as McGregor's Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach, gestured at Nurmagomedov to come to him. So, in response, Nurmagomedov scaled the fence and attacked him, leading to a brawl involving both Team Khabib and Team McGregor. Danis was also involved in a UFC 268 altercation, this time with Dominance MMA founder Ali Abdelaziz slapping him backstage.
Two years later, Danis had a brief melee at MF & DAZN: X Series 10 — The PRIME Card, where he threw a microphone at his opponent, Logan Paul. Then, while in the stands at UFC 322, he was involved in a brawl with Islam Makhachev's entourage, culminating in UFC CEO Dana White announcing at the post-fight presser that Danis would be banned from all future UFC events.