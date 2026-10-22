Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis came to blows at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference, with an insult aimed at Khamzat Chimaev as the catalyst.

Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis just took part in a chaotic brawl at the RAF 14 pre-fight press conference. While security managed to intervene before the situation truly spiraled out of control, it still led to the end of the presser.

Arman Tsarukyan attacks Dillon Danis over his shirt

The brawl, which was expected, broke out when a media member asked Dillon Danis about the shirt he was wearing, which featured an edited picture of Khamzat Chimaev, a close friend and training partner of Arman Tsarukyan's, that not only made him look unflattering, but was also accompanied by an insult that read 'Khamzat is my b*tch.' When Danis proudly showed his t-shirt off, Tsarukyan stood from his seat and rushed him in a fit of rage, swinging a right hand. Security was quick to intervene, stopping members of Tsarukyan's entourage, including Chimaev, from causing further harm to Danis, who tried to fight back.

While neither Tsarukyan nor Danis appear to have been seriously hurt in the scuffle, a security guard sustained minor injuries. This will only add further heat to their upcoming wrestling match at RAF 14, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Oct. 23. Unfortunately, these kinds of melees have become trends with both Tsarukyan and Danis. The UFC lightweight contender is notoriously hotheaded, once punching a fan during his UFC 300 walkout after said fan flashed him the middle finger. He also headbutted Dan Hooker in their ceremonial face-off ahead of their UFC Fight Night 265 bout, which he won via second-round submission.