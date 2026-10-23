Brendan Allen criticizes Dillon Danis after the RAF 14 brawl, claiming he would not insult Khamzat Chimaev to his face and predicting Arman Tsarukyan will dominate him.

“We’ve seen it before; he’ll never say that s**t to his face,” Allen said, taking aim at Danis’ comments about the former UFC middleweight champion.

The UFC middleweight shared his thoughts with Red Corner MMA after the incident, which kicked off when Danis provoked Tsarukyan by going after his close friend and training partner, Chimaev.

Brendan Allen weighed in on the heated clash between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis at RAF 14. He questioned whether Danis would maintain the same attitude when facing Khamzat Chimaev in person.

Allen also backed Tsarukyan to get the better of Danis when the pair meet in their scheduled wrestling contest, delivering a blunt prediction about how the matchup could unfold.

“I think Arman’s gonna f**king light him up,” Allen added.

Allen Questions Danis’ Willingness to Confront Chimaev

The confrontation at RAF 14 drew attention after Tsarukyan responded to Danis’ provocative remarks and images directed at Chimaev. Tsarukyan rushed toward Danis, prompting security to intervene and separate the two men.

Allen’s comments reflect a broader criticism of Danis’ tendency to engage in provocative trash talk. The former Bellator fighter has frequently made headlines for his online exchanges and confrontations with other combat sports figures.

However, Allen’s remarks were specifically focused on Danis’ willingness to make personal comments about Chimaev, suggesting he would not repeat them directly to the UFC star.

Tsarukyan-Danis Rivalry Heats Up Ahead of RAF 14

The incident has added another layer of tension to the rivalry between Tsarukyan and Danis. The wrestlers face each other at their scheduled match after their previous confrontation during the press conference, which gained public interest.

Tsarukyan is best known for his UFC lightweight career, while Danis built his reputation in grappling before competing in MMA. The fighters must face a unique challenge during their match because personal conflicts between them have become the main subject of discussion.

The fight prediction from Allen creates more excitement in the crowd, but the actual match will show if Tsarukyan reaches his expected performance level.