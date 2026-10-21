Brendan Allen Reveals Khamzat Chimaev Exposed Major Gaps In His Grappling And Helped Him Fix Them

Brendan Allen has credited Khamzat Chimaev with exposing major flaws in his grappling during training, revealing how the experience helped him identify and address weaknesses in his game.

Allen is on a four-fight win streak and is ranked fourth in the middleweight division. The 30-year-old trained with ‘Borz’ and said he exposed some weaknesses in his grappling. Allen praised Chimaev's wrestling and jiu-jitsu. During his recent talk with MMA Junkie, he said,

His teammate Arman Tsarukyan has always praised him for his wrestling abilities. Recently, Brendan Allen did a training session with the former middleweight champion and was completely shocked, as Chimaev exposed flaws in his game.

Khamzat Chimaev's coach once revealed that they have to stop Chimaev from overtraining. Many have praised ‘Borz’ for his wrestling and even compared him to a few Olympic wrestlers, but the Chechen fighter has always said he hasn't reached that level yet.

“His grappling as a whole is very good. His wrestling is very good. Obviously he started off wrestling, and then he tied his jiu-jitsu in to work with it, and he’s very good. He literally helped me with filling some gaps, or showing me holes in my game.”

This is not the first time the American fighter has praised Chimaev. He has previously trained with him and showed support when ‘Borz’ suffered his first loss. Allen also fights in the middleweight division and is aiming to fight a top contender to get that title shot.

Brendan Allen Goes Off On Dricus Du Plessis For Choosing Kamaru Usman

Allen has fired shots at Dricus du Plessis for fighting Kamaru Usman instead of him. The 30-year-old believes du Plessis chose Usman because he was the easier opponent. He also took a shot at Henry Cejudo.

“Kamaru was an easier fight than me. I’m younger, hungrier, faster, and stronger. I think I’m technically better. I was the harder fight, so Dricus took the easier fight. He knows that. F*ck Henry Cejudo too. Trash-a*s podcast.”

He also slammed Cejudo's podcast while telling Usman to face Belal Muhammad instead. Meanwhile, the South African fighter is also looking for his title shot, as he is one of the top contenders, but nothing is finalized yet. Fans might see a fight between Allen and du Plessis for a title shot.