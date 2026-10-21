The middleweight contender says he has an agreement with his friend to avoid fighting each other unless a championship is at stake.

However, despite their friendship, Allen and Chimaev have already discussed the possibility of facing each other inside the Octagon and agreed to avoid that scenario unless the UFC title is at stake. For Allen, a championship opportunity would be too important to turn down, both for himself and his family.

Allen and Chimaev became friends after the American joined the Russian's training camp as a sparring partner ahead of UFC 328 . As Allen helped Chimaev prepare to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland , they developed a close friendship.

Brendan Allen has no interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev , but he would make an exception if the UFC middleweight title were on the line. The American recently extended his winning streak to four fights with a submission victory over Christian Leroy Duncan, potentially moving closer to a championship opportunity. However, if that path leads to a matchup against his friend, Allen is willing to accept the challenge.

"We have the agreement that we're not gonna fight each other unless it's for gold," Allen told MMA Junkie Radio. "So, if it's for the belt, then we're gonna fight. At least for me, I don't have the fame, the financial security to be able to sit there and be like, 'Nah.' I have to. Fighting for the belt changes my life, and it changes my family's life. So, everyone that I've ever come in contact with knows that about me: if it's for a belt, there's no questions that's gonna be asked from my end."

Brendan Allen Sees UFC Title as a Life Changer

Although Allen understands that fighting a friend would be a difficult situation, he believes the opportunity to become champion would outweigh that concern. The American also said he would want the same opportunity for Chimaev if their positions were reversed.

"I'm sorry, we're gonna have to figure it out, but to me, the belt changes whoever's life wins it," Allen said. "So, if it's a guy that I respect and like, and care about, then f*ck it. We just gotta do it because it could change his family's life, and if I care about him, if we're friends, then I would want that for him. If someone has to beat me, I'd rather it be my friend."

Allen is coming off a submission victory over Duncan at UFC Vegas 122 on Oct. 10, earning his fourth consecutive win. Chimaev, meanwhile, last stepped inside the Octagon in May, when he suffered a split decision loss to Strickland that cost him the middleweight title.

At this moment, neither fighter has a date or opponent announced for their next UFC appearance. As Allen continues to make his case for a shot at the middleweight title, a potential matchup against Chimaev could become an option if both fighters find themselves competing for the belt.