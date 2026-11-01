Tom Nolan has reacted to veteran referee Dan Miragliotta's controversial stand-up at UFC Vegas 123 against Renato Moicano, which flipped the script.

The same story continued in the second round. The former UFC title challenger took Nolan's back and hunted for a rare naked choke while landing some shots. However, the referee suddenly decided to take away Moicano's position.

In the main event of the Halloween card, Money Moicano showcased his wrestling and grappling skills. In round one, he took Nolan down and controlled him for most of the round.

Tom Nolan has a different take on what happened in the second round of his fight against Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 123 this past weekend.

Renato Moicano Suffered the Consequences of Miragliotta's Costly Blunder

Once the fight restarted on the feet, "Big Train" capitalised on the opportunity and began landing bombs. He came close to finishing Moicano in the second round, but the Brazilian somehow survived.

In round three Nolan went for the finish. He rocked Moicano with a right hook, a knee to the head, and a high kick. The 37-year-old was forced to shoot for a takedown, but it backfired as Nolan reversed the position and secured a full mount. The Australian then unleashed heavy ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

The MMA community has blamed referee Dan Miragliotta for Moicano's loss and also torched Miragliotta's decision to stand the fighters up in Round 2. Nolan has now weighed in on the same.

Tom Nolan "Had Nothing To Do" with Dan Miragliotta's Controversial Stand-Up

At the post-fight presser, Tom Nolan told the media that he did not ask the referee for a stand-up. All Nolan told Miragliotta was that Moicano was punching him in the back of the head. Here's what he said:

“To be clear, when I was talking to the ref, I wasn’t trying to ask for a stand-up. He was punching me in the back of the head. I was just letting Dan know, hey, the rules are we can’t punch in the back of the head. I’m fine with those shots on the front, keep doing that, but don’t punch me in the back of the head. I had nothing to do with the ref standing it up. It’s not my fault.”

Check out Tom Nolan's comments below: