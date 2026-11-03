"F**ked up" - Michael Bisping addresses Dan Miragliotta's debacle in Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan UFC Halloween fight

Michael Bisping (pictured) weighed in on Dan Miragliotta's refereeing debacle in the fight between Tom Nolan and Renato Moicano (inset).

Michael Bisping put forth his take on Dan Miragliotta's officiating in the Renato Moicano vs. Tom Nolan fight at UFC Halloween.

Moicano notably secured the takedown and took his opponent's back multiple times, but Nolan survived. Nevertheless, a crucial exchange in round two saw Moicano firmly in control, having taken his foe's back and locked in a body triangle. Referee Dan Miragliotta chose to pause the action and stand them up.

The UFC's most recent fight card was UFC Halloween, aka UFC Vegas 123, which went down at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 31. The lightweight showdown between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan served as its headlining matchup.

Dan Miragliotta has been the recipient of considerable condemnation over the past few days. The veteran MMA referee has now found support, albeit with some criticism as well, from UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

Nolan ended up hurting Moicano with a knee in the subsequent striking battle. The Australian eventually emerged victorious by stopping "Money" Moicano by way of TKO in round three.

Miragliotta -- who's officiated many MMA fights in the UFC for around two decades -- was called out by a number of fans and experts for his decision to break the action and stand the two fighters up. They asserted that his decision in the Moicano-Nolan fight drastically changed the fight's outcome.

MMA great Michael Bisping talks Dan Miragliotta's refereeing debacle from UFC Halloween fight

On one hand, Renato Moicano seemed to take the result in stride but expressed his disapproval of Dan Miragliotta's reffing decision in the fight.

On the other hand, Tom Nolan indicated that he'd have won regardless, even suggesting that the crowd was booing the supposed lack of action in that position.

In response to a fan asking for his views on the debacle, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping offered an assessment that appeared to address both sides of the debate.

"The Count" lauded Miragliotta for his work and love for the sport, whilst also criticizing his decision to stand Moicano and Nolan up in the pivotal sequence of the fight. Bisping wrote:

"He's a great ref, loves the sport and the fighters, but he f**ked up. I'm sure he knows that in hindsight."

He’s a great ref, loves the sport and the fighters, but he fucked up. I’m sure he knows that in hindsight. — michael (@bisping) November 3, 2026

Moicano, after his defeat, is ranked No. 14 in the UFC lightweight division, per the official Meta UFC rankings. Meanwhile, Nolan is up to the No. 7 spot.