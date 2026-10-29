Tom Nolan tried to praise Renato Moicano during their press conference, but the Brazilian was not having any of it as he clapped back with a fiery response.

When Australian lightweight prospect Tom Nolan called veteran contender Renato Moicano one of his heroes ahead of their main event clash at UFC Vegas 123, he probably expected a respectful tip of the cap in return. Instead, "Money Moicano" gave him a classic dose of harsh reality.

Cash Over Compliments

That raw, unfiltered reaction is vintage Moicano. The 37-year-old Brazilian, who holds a 21-7-1 professional MMA record with a 13-7 mark inside the UFC, has made a habit of cutting through pleasantries with blunt honesty. For him, stepping inside the Octagon isn't about mutual admiration or passing the torch to the next generation—it's strictly about getting paid.

This high-stakes headliner at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas came together after Moicano's scheduled rematch against Brian Ortega fell through due to an injury. That sudden shift opened the door for Nolan to land the biggest opportunity of his career. The Aussie enters on a five-fight winning streak with an 11-1 record, coming off a dominant decision win over Fares Ziam in June.

While Nolan views the 12th-ranked lightweight as a benchmark figure he studied while climbing the regional circuit, Moicano is hyper-focused on financial leverage. With this bout kicking off the final three fights on his current UFC contract, Moicano has made no secret of his plan to fight out the remainder of his deal and test free agency down the line. Turning back a hungry contender like Nolan is vital for Moicano as he looks to maintain leverage and maximize his value on the open market.

Nolan may bring genuine respect into the Octagon this weekend, but Moicano isn't interested in a feel-good story. When the cage door locks, "Money Moicano" won't be looking to exchange pleasantries; he'll be hunting for a finish and the big paycheck that follows.