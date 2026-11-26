Ariel Helwani's theory on why the UFC signed Mike Perry again and how it is related to Conor McGregor.

Ariel Helwani has an intriguing theory about former UFC double champ Conor McGregor and BKFC’s King of Violence, Mike Perry.

Perry could have returned to the BKFC ring as David Feldman is always ready to welcome "Platinum." However, the American chose to re-sign with the UFC.

Earlier this year, "Platinum" returned to MMA after a five-year hiatus and was a part of the MVP MMA 1 card, where he stopped Nate Diaz in just 10 minutes. However, Perry's next fight, which came under the Dual Arena banner in August, didn’t go as planned, and he not only dislocated his shoulder but was also knocked out in the first stanza.

Perry recently signed an 8-fight UFC deal and is targeting a return in 2027. The 35-year-old's last octagon appearance was in 2021. After that, he signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he built an impressive 7-0 record and also won the King of Violence championship.

Ariel Helwani's Thoughts on Why The UFC Re-Signed Mike Perry and Why It's Conor McGregor Related

Ariel Helwani believes Dana White and Co. offered Mike Perry a lengthy 8-fight deal and also re-signed him because they don’t want him to fight Conor McGregor in the BKFC. McGregor has just one fight left in his current UFC contract, after which he will either fight in BKFC, which he partially owns, or transition to boxing again for the fat checks.

Therefore, had Perry still been under the BKFC banner, a fight against "The Notorious" would have been the first matchup fans wanted to see after McGregor's last UFC bout.

So, to stop this bare-knuckle superfight, which has the potential to break many records, the UFC welcomed back "Platinum," per Ariel Helwani. he said:

"Something was thrown out to me, a theory that I wanted to throw out your way. Do you guys think the UFC signed Mike Perry just because they know the end is coming for Conor?" "And they know the big fight on the other side of the UFC is Conor-Perry. And so they just wanted to sign him to the long-term deal to stop Conor from having that big fight in BKFC. Could that have been their main motivation?"

Helwani's crew added that taking Perry out of the equation doesn't mean that McGregor's other big-fight options are all gone.

"I wouldn't put it past them, but the big fight is not Mike Perry. It's Jake Paul, and then there's like a bunch of options that are not even gonna scratch that. But if you can take one off the table, I wouldn't put it past them... I gotta see Conor in a BKFC ring without the gloves on about to go before I believe that."



Check out Ariel Helwani and his crew's comments about Conor McGregor and Mike Perry below: