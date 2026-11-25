Conor McGregor Drops Major Fight Update for BKFC
Conor McGregor says that he will surely consider fighting in his own promotion, BKFC.
Conor McGregor fighting inside the octagon is always an exciting sight. However, it has been quite a while since ‘The Notorious’ has stepped inside the cage. Following his leg injury back in 2021, McGregor had struggled to find his footing in MMA. But now, the UFC icon has teased a possible move to BKFC.
According to a recent update, the Irishman wants to fight in BKFC. As the owner of the promotion, McGregor has always teased his direct involvement as a fighter. Reiterating the same, ‘Mystic Mac’ stated, “Definitely. I'm doing this. I'm the owner. I might make it a bit favourable, you know. I'll pluck a cherry from the... a little cherry, yeah. 145, and I'm 185 on the scales. Proper Vince McMahon!”
While it is not known whether McGregor will indeed fight in BKFC, the former double champion is back in training. Returning to the UFC after a hiatus of 5 years, McGregor put up a sorry show against Max Holloway. Struggling with his knees, ‘The Notorious’ had to give up in the very first round. Recently, the UFC icon posted an update sharing his return to the gym.
Paulie Malignaggi Reveals Conditions Under Which Conor McGregor Will Fight in BKFC
Despite several positive teases from McGregor himself, Malignaggi is not ready to believe what ‘The Notorious’ says. Explaining his stance, Malignaggi pointed out that McGregor is fearful in stepping inside the cage with someone intimidating. Rather, the former boxer opined that unless a finished opponent is being fed, there is no chance fans get to see McGregor go bare-knuckle.
Malignaggi said, “He's got no balls. How many times has he said he's gonna do this? He's not gonna do anything... unless they get him a complete dead guy.”