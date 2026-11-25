Conor McGregor says that he will surely consider fighting in his own promotion, BKFC.

Conor McGregor fighting inside the octagon is always an exciting sight. However, it has been quite a while since ‘The Notorious’ has stepped inside the cage. Following his leg injury back in 2021, McGregor had struggled to find his footing in MMA. But now, the UFC icon has teased a possible move to BKFC.

According to a recent update, the Irishman wants to fight in BKFC. As the owner of the promotion, McGregor has always teased his direct involvement as a fighter. Reiterating the same, ‘Mystic Mac’ stated, “Definitely. I'm doing this. I'm the owner. I might make it a bit favourable, you know. I'll pluck a cherry from the... a little cherry, yeah. 145, and I'm 185 on the scales. Proper Vince McMahon!”

While it is not known whether McGregor will indeed fight in BKFC, the former double champion is back in training. Returning to the UFC after a hiatus of 5 years, McGregor put up a sorry show against Max Holloway. Struggling with his knees, ‘The Notorious’ had to give up in the very first round. Recently, the UFC icon posted an update sharing his return to the gym.