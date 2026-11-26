Dricus du Plessis doesn't think the UFC needs Israel Adesanya anymore, and the Nigerian-born Kiwi could walk away anytime without damaging his legacy.

Adesanya lost the 185-pound championship to Sean Strickland in the first title defense of his second reign in September 2023 and is currently on a dismal four-fight losing streak. He's coming off a second-round knockout loss against Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle in March.

Adesanya is among the biggest names in mixed martial arts and is widely considered one of the greatest UFC middleweight champions ever. 'The Stylebender' made his mark in the promotion by defending the 185-pound title five times as champion in his first reign. After losing the title to Alex Pereira in their first fight in November 2022, Adesanya reclaimed the belt by knocking out his longtime combat sports rival in their rematch in April 2023. That was the last time he got his hand raised inside the octagon.

Dricus du Plessis doesn't think the UFC needs Israel Adesanya anymore, and the Nigerian-born Kiwi could walk away anytime without damaging his legacy.

Ahead of his next booking against Shara Magomedov at UFC Riyadh on Dec. 5, many have wondered whether another loss will be the straw that breaks the camel's back for Adesanya's retirement. It appears Dricus du Plessis doesn't think another loss and subsequent retirement would affect Adesanya's legacy.

Dricus du Plessis says UFC Doesn't need Israel Adesanya Anymore

In a recent interview with Fight Forecast, Dricus du Plessis shared his two cents on Israel Adesanya's current position in the UFC and broke down whether the promotion needs him anymore. When asked if the Nigerian-born Kiwi could comfortably walk away from the sport without worrying about his legacy, du Plessis replied:

"Yeah, absolutely. Right now, he's almost in that Anderson Silva time in his career, at the end where Anderson was losing fights, but nobody cared. His legacy was already cemented. He’s done what he’s needed for the sport, and right now I don’t think the UFC needs him. I think fans love him, fans love his style, and I think he loves the sport, so I don’t think it’s the UFC that needs him anymore. I think he loves this so much, he needs it more. He needs it for himself."

The former middleweight champion continued:

"If he gets that big, big win, maybe even this fight, he might call it a day. Until he's not ready, let the man fight. Let him enjoy his life. It's not like he's getting manhandled and he's fighting the best in the world."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

'Stillknocks' notably defeated Adesanya via fourth-round submission at UFC 305 in August 2024 in a middleweight title fight.

When Israel Adesanya Explained why Retirement Was Difficult to Consider

In June, Israel Adesanya opened up about retirement and explained why it wasn't easy for him to even think about it. During a conversation with Demetrious Johnson, the former UFC middleweight champion claimed that his "ego" was heavily involved and said:

"Even if we take a hit, like I said, four in a row for me, no matter what, the equity might be down, but we're still up than most people who even came into this game. That's something I don't want to rest on. Because I'm not going to be like, 'Well, I've done what I had to do. I can lose now.' Nah, f**k that. Also, my ego is very tied into this. I know what I can do still."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (36:35):