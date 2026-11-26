Anthony Smith had criminal charges against him dismissed by the Sarpy County Attorney's Office after he was arrested on serious felony charges earlier this year.

Smith is one of the most popular personalities in MMA and is widely known for his time in the UFC light heavyweight division, where he also challenged for the title one time. The 38-year-old Texas native quit the sport and called it a career after losing to Zhang Mingyang via first-round knockout at UFC Kansas City last April. He retired with a professional record of 39-23, with 36 of those wins coming by way of a finish.

Anthony had criminal charges against him dismissed by the Sarpy County Attorney's Office after he was arrested on serious felony charges earlier this year.

Anthony Smith Gets Felony Charges Dismissed After July Arrest

On July 27, Anthony Smith was arrested and booked on felony charges of attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment in Sarpy County, Nebraska. The UFC veteran was accused of threatening to physically harm his wife during a night out at a local bar and of forcing her to enter his vehicle. He was also accused of attempting to run her over as she attempted to escape.

Smith was released on a $500,000 bond on July 29. During his arraignment, he pled not guilty to four felony charges, including an attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, class 2 felony terroristic threats, and two charges of first-degree false imprisonment, which are all class 3A felonies.

In a latest development, Smith has now been cleared of all charges. A statement released to the press by the Sarpy County district attorney made it clear that the former UFC fighter and his legal team cooperated with the investigation. After careful consideration of all the facts, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office decided to dismiss the charges.

Anthony Smith Issues Statement After Having Criminal Charges Dismissed

In an Instagram post, Anthony Smith addressed being cleared of his criminal charges and thanked those who supported him through the ordeal. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger wrote:

"For months, others have spoken about me, written about me, and formed conclusions about me. Today, for the first time, I will speak for myself. Throughout this ordeal, I have remained publicly silent. That silence should never have been mistaken for guilt, weakness, or an inability to defend myself. I chose to respect the legal process. My legal team and I fully cooperated with the prosecutor's office, even when that meant allowing my character, reputation, and integrity to be publicly questioned without offering a response."

He continued:

"To those who stood beside me when it would have been easier to walk away, who refused to allow accusations to define my character, and who supported my family during one of the most difficult periods of our lives, you have my deepest gratitude. You were seen, loved, and forever valued... Others have had months to tell their version of my story. It is no longer theirs to tell. I will have more to say in the coming days, but for now I’m going to enjoy Thanksgiving and look forward to getting my life back.”