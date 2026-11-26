"We know how good he is" - Navajo Stirling Issues Preview of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales Fight

Navajo Stirling recently shared his preview of the pivotal Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales fight scheduled for January.

Given the current landscape of the UFC welterweight division, the promotion ultimately decided to book the two most deserving candidates in an interim title fight instead. While Prates is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a third-round knockout win over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Perth in May, Morales last beat Sean Brady via first-round knockout at UFC 322 last November and has a perfect 19-0 record.

Prates and Morales will throw down in an interim welterweight championship fight at UFC 336 on Jan. 30 in Toronto, Canada. After Islam Makhachev beat Ian Machado Garry to retain the welterweight title at UFC 330 in August, he was expected to fight Prates next at UFC 336. However, the Dagestani grappling savant reportedly turned down the offer, opting to wait until after the month of Ramadan to fight again.

Navajo Stirling Picks Between Carlos Prates, Michael Morales Ahead of UFC 336

During an interview with Jorge Masvidal, Navajo Stirling shared his two cents on the Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales fight. While Stirling gave Morales his flowers for his stacked arsenal of weapons, he backed Prates to get the better of the Ecuadorian fighter. After Masvidal asked Stirling for his pick, the mercurial light heavyweight contender said:

"Damn, I don't know, man. Morales, I feel like we're yet to see the best of him, you know? I feel like Carlos Prates, we know how good he is, you know? On the feet, just a straight-out sniper. I feel like Morales, he looks like he's got, like, a deep bag. He can just pull something out that we haven't seen yet... I'm leaning towards Carlos Prates, I think. I think he might have it."

Catch Navajo Stirling's comments below:

Stirling backing Prates to beat Morales isn't founded on flimsy grounds. The Brazilian has competed in the UFC eight times and won seven of those fights. Each of those wins came via a knockout. His only loss in the octagon came against Ian Machado Garry via unanimous decision after a grueling five-round affair.

Carlos Prates Identifies Potential Flaws in Michael Morales' Game Ahead of UFC 336

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Prates outlined potential weaknesses in Michael Morales' game and questioned the Ecuadorian fighter's gas tank. When asked whether he considered Morales to be at the level of the top contenders of the welterweight division, Prates curtly dismissed the Ecuadorian and replied:

"Let's see, Jan. 30, I don't think so."

When asked where he sees Morales lacking as a fighter, Prates replied:

"Maybe striking. He's strong. He's strong. He walks forward and throws some punches, but when he gets somebody who's a really good striker, who knows how to move, how to defend, it's gonna be hard. Probably he's a good wrestler because he's strong, he's big. Let's see the cardio also. I don't think the fight is gonna be five rounds. I know I can fight five, seven, or eight rounds, but I don't know about him because he's got a lot of weight. Let's see."

Catch Carlos Prates' comments below: