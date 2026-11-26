UFC analyst Alan Jouban believes Josh Hokit deserves his flowers for reviving interest in the UFC's heavyweight division.

While Hokit may have lost the fight, it appears to have done wonders for his stock, especially among fans who disagreed with the judges' decision to give Gane the nod at UFC 334. His gift of the gab, relentless forward pressure, and tenacity in the cage impressed many, including Jouban, who believes that 'The Incredible Hok' deserves credit for helping make the UFC heavyweight division exciting.

Hokit is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts today and is known for using his notoriously unfiltered gift of the gab without hesitation. After beating Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes back-to-back, Hokit was booked against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title fight at UFC 334 on Nov.14 in New York. After five rounds, Gane got his hand raised via a controversial unanimous decision and retained the title.

Alan Jouban Appreciates Josh Hokit for Helping Market Heavyweight Division

In an interview with MMA journalist Mike Bohn, Alan Jouban shared his two cents on how Josh Hokit helped bring the spotlight back to the UFC heavyweight division. Lauding Hokit's tenacity and grit in the cage, Jouban said:

"He talks the talk, and he obviously walks the walk. You saw the Curtis Blaydes fight. He stepped forward vs. a power puncher in Ciryl Gane. He put himself in harm's way for 25 minutes. He does what he has to do. He understands the game. He takes notes. He has conversations with guys like Conor McGregor. He studied guys like Chael Sonnen. He really is a student of the sport, and we don't give him enough appreciation."

The UFC analyst continued:

"Look at everything he's doing to make this division fun. A division we had written off like, 'Who is next? There's nobody there.' Josh Hokit comes and takes it by storm."

Catch Alan Jouban's comments below (1:11:00):

Josh Hokit Outlines Key Regret In Ciryl Gane Title Fight At UFC 334

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Josh Hokit opened up about his title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334 and revealed his "only regret" after the clash.

Gane notably got away with an eye poke in the opening round of their fight thanks to referee Marc Goddard missing the violation. As a result, Hokit was forced to fight with blurry vision. Making it clear that he regretted not fouling Gane back, the American heavyweight fighter said:

"My only regret, not f**king poking him back. Getting a foul back. Next time, I'm gonna have to, we need to cut off his fingers or something at this point... In a street fight, if someone pokes you in the eye, you gotta deal with it, I guess, but also in a street fight, you could also do it back. Maybe that's what I gotta do next time."