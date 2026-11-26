Masvidal warns Pereira about Pavlovich, while Stirling eyes a possible Poatan return to 205.

Pereira relinquished his light-heavyweight title to move up to heavyweight. His aim was to become the first UFC fighter to hold titles in three different weight classes. However, his heavyweight debut did not go to plan. He lost to Ciryl Gane by TKO in the second round at UFC Freedom 250 in June.

Stirling: "I feel like he'll come back and then we'd like some big fights at 205." Stirling: "Pereira, you can never count him out. Maybe he just don't like cutting weight."

Alex Pereira is preparing for another major heavyweight fight, but a return to light heavyweight remains on the table. Navajo Stirling would like to see the Brazilian return to 205 pounds for some major fights, but Jorge Masvidal believes Sergei Pavlovich could pose a threat to Pereira.

Pavlovich and Pereira will now collide at UFC 335 on December 12 in Las Vegas. The Russian heavyweight is on a three-fight winning streak, including a 39-second victory over Tallison Teixeira in his most recent appearance. He also has knockouts over Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Masvidal Believes Pavlovich Could Be Dangerous

Masvidal thinks Pavlovich is a big threat with his speed and punching power. When the opponents get close and trade blows, the Russian becomes very dangerous. Pereira is a good fighter, but he can't afford to make any mistakes against a heavyweight who can end a fight with one perfect shot.



Masvidal: "I don't know about Pavlovich, man. He's scary... He's got speed, you know, power... Especially in tight range is scary. So this is a scary one for Pereira, man."

Pavlovich could use his low kicks to slow and stop Pereira from being able to stand in front of him for extended periods of time. Pereira already defeated some of the biggest names in the UFC including Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. His elite-level experience could be vital in this fight.

Stirling Wants Big Fights at 205

Navajo Stirling is also interested in Pereira’s future. The unbeaten Kiwi who recently knocked out Prochazka has rocketed up the light-heavyweight rankings very quickly. He also improved to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the UFC with four straight stoppage victories in 2026.

If Pereira returned, Stirling would have another familiar target. The Brazilian was a two-time light heavyweight champion and one of the biggest names in the division. The next step may be determined by the Pereira vs. Pavlovich fight.

A return to 205 pounds may line up some big fights but a win may keep him at heavyweight. If Pereira decided to go back down he would bring a lot of eyes to the division and Stirling is clearly interested in that.

