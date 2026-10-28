Arman Tsarukyan faces Anthony Pettis at RAF 15 on November 28, marking his third wrestling match in just over a month after winning the RAF title.

Tsarukyan captured the RAF middleweight crossover title at RAF 14 in Las Vegas last Friday, defeating Dillon Danis by a dominant 10-0 technical fall in just 78 seconds. This win established him as the inaugural champion and kept his momentum going in the freestyle wrestling promotion.

The matchup marks Tsarukyan’s third wrestling appearance in just over a month, adding another demanding assignment to his increasingly busy schedule.

Arman Tsarukyan is wasting little time in building a stellar reputation outside the UFC Octagon. The lightweight contender is set to defend his Real American Freestyle (RAF) middleweight crossover championship against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis at RAF 15 on Nov. 28.

That said, Tsarukyan won't have much time on his hands to celebrate his latest achievement. He is set to face Neiman Gracie in a non-title crossover match at RAF Abu Dhabi on Nov. 14 before returning to the mat two weeks later to defend his championship against Pettis.

The demanding schedule highlights Tsarukyan’s commitment to competing beyond mixed martial arts. The Armenian fighter has become a regular attraction for RAF, using his wrestling appearances to test himself against athletes with different backgrounds.

Anthony Pettis Presents a Different Challenge

Although Pettis was initially scheduled to face Donald Cerrone in a wrestling matchup at RAF 15, the promotion subsequently replaced that contest with the championship clash against Tsarukyan, elevating the former UFC champion to the main event.

Known as “Showtime,” Pettis won the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2013 by submitting Benson Henderson. He curated his MMA reputation around creative striking and submission skills, but freestyle wrestling presents a different challenge.

However, Pettis never competed in freestyle wrestling, making his upcoming championship opportunity an unfamiliar challenge. His most recent combat sports appearance was a boxing match against Chris Avila in 2024.

For Tsarukyan, the bout offers another opportunity to establish himself in RAF while defending his newly won title. With Neiman Gracie first on his schedule, he must navigate two very different opponents in consecutive appearances before November ends.