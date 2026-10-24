NEW Brendan Allen Dominates Alexander Shlemenko in RAF Debut After UFC Victory Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Brendan Allen IMAGO/ Zuma Press Wire

Brendan Allen shuts out Alexander Shlemenko 10-0 in his RAF debut, following a fifth-round UFC submission win over Christian Leroy Duncan.

From This Article 1 . Brendan Allen Follows UFC Submission With Wrestling Statement

Brendan Allen did not waste much time making a statement outside the UFC Octagon, putting on an impressive wrestling display against former Bellator champion Alexander Shlemenko at Real American Freestyle (RAF) 14. Just 13 days after submitting Christian Leroy Duncan in a UFC main event, Allen jumped back into action and clinched a 10-0 technical fall in Las Vegas on Oct. 23. This victory highlighted a different facet of the fifth-ranked UFC middleweight as he keeps gaining traction in his career. Brendan Allen Follows UFC Submission With Wrestling Statement Allen’s RAF debut came shortly after an important victory in his primary sport. On October 10, he took down Duncan with a rear-naked choke at 2:46 in the fifth round, marking his fourth consecutive victory and solidifying his spot among the UFC's elite middleweights. Duncan came into that fight riding a five-fight winning streak, so this submission was a major boost for Allen's title aspirations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) At RAF 14, Allen faced a different challenge against Shlemenko, a veteran Russian fighter known for his long career in mixed martial arts and his former Bellator middleweight championship reign. The matchup was originally expected to feature Michael “Venom” Page, but Allen stepped in after Page withdrew. Allen dominated the wrestling exchanges, racking up three takedowns, while Shlemenko couldn't find a way to score. The match wrapped up when Allen built a solid 10-point lead in the first period. According to freestyle wrestling rules, that kind of margin results in a technical fall, which means it wasn't an MMA knockout or submission. What the RAF Win Means for Allen This victory adds a unique chapter to Allen’s journey in the sport. At 30 years old, he’s carved out a solid reputation in the UFC, thanks to his diverse skill set, especially his grappling prowess. His official UFC profile boasts an impressive 15 submission wins, showcasing the ground-game threat that has solidified his place in the middleweight division. While the RAF result doesn’t directly impact his UFC record or title ranking, it does provide Allen with another chance to compete after his recent success in the Octagon. With four consecutive UFC wins under his belt, he’s laser-focused on inching closer to a championship shot, all while showcasing his wrestling skills on a different platform.