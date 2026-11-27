Navajo Stirling says he is open to fighting Josh Hokit if he comes down to the light heavyweight division.

Earlier this week, CKB head coach Eugene Bareman spoke to the NZ Herald and confirmed that Stirling vs. Ulberg is ruled out, explaining that the gym has its arrangement from the very beginning, where teammates don't compete against each other. He said.

However, the light heavyweight champion is Stirling's friend and teammate from City Kickboxing. So, the Kiwi has made it clear that he will not fight Ulberg for the title, even though their matchup makes complete sense.

On Saturday, Stirling knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar and extended his undefeated record to 12-0. This is his second back-to-back victory over a former champion after he finished Jan Blachowicz in August, putting him first in line for the light heavyweight gold that currently belongs to Carlos Ulberg.

"They've done too much; they've done this journey together and they're just too close to even contemplate fighting each other. Some things are bigger than fighting and friendship and a bond you've had with someone, sometimes that is a lot bigger than fighting each other."

Josh Hokit Wants to Save the Light Heavyweight Division

The viral Bareman clip caught Josh Hokit's attention, and he wasted no time to react to Bareman's statement. He took to X, shared the clip, and wrote:

"I need to save this bum division as well.. If you need a guy, you know who to call @ufc."

"The Incredible Hok" recently locked horns with Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 334. Even though Hokit had his moments taking down "Bon Gamin" in the opening round and punishing him with a right hand in the second, he ended up suffering his first pro loss by unanimous decision after a 10-0 start.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the American has brought up the idea of moving down to 205 pounds. Before the Gane fight, Hokit told Ariel Helwani, during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, that he could "probably make 205 easy."

Navajo Stirling Accepts Josh Hokit's Call-Out

Thereafter, Stirling responded to Hokit's post and even tagged the UFC and Dana White, writing:

"Book it then 🙋‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite."

Although Hokit is confident that he can make the light heavyweight limit, at the same time he has been asking for an immediate rematch against Ciryl Gane. Now, it remains to be seen what the promotion puts on the table first.