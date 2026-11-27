Chael Sonnen and Brendan Schaub have shown their support for Anthony Smith in light of the ex-UFC light heavyweight being cleared of criminal charges.

The former UFC light heavyweight found himself in some legal trouble in July after getting arrested and booked on felony charges of attempted first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment in Sarpy County, Nebraska. However, 'Lionheart' was cleared of all charges earlier this week.

Smith is among the most well-known personalities in the MMA world today and has challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title once. The Texas native left the promotion after getting knocked out by Zhang Mingyang in the first round at UFC Kansas City last April, which was his third straight loss in the cage for him. He has a professional record of 39-23, with 36 of those victories coming by way of a finish.

Chael Sonnen and Brendan Schaub have shown their support for Anthony Smith in light of the ex-UFC light heavyweight being cleared of criminal charges.

Brendan Schaub,Chael Sonnen react to Anthony Smith Getting Charges Dropped

In an X post, ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub shared his reaction to Anthony Smith being cleared of his charges. Posting an old clip of his honest thoughts about Smith getting arrested and charged in July, Schaub wrote:

"Well, I tried to tell y’folks, be cool till ALL the info on @lionheartsmith comes out. He was cleared of all charges. Here’s the day the news came out for those who missed it and wanted to trash A. Smith."

In the above-mentioned clip, Schaub recalled hanging out with Smith and his family and urged fans not to judge 'Lionheart' based on the tragic developments. He also expressed empathy for Smith's family and what they had to go through.

Sonnen appeared to agree with Schaub. The UFC icon shared Schaub's X post with a simple two-word message. He wrote:

"100% innocent."

Check out Chael Sonnen and Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Anthony Smith Issues Official Statement after Being Cleared of Criminal Charges

In an Instagram post, Anthony Smith issued a public statement after being cleared of criminal charges stemming from his July arrest. The former UFC star made it clear that his silence on the matter was not to be mistaken as an admission of guilt and wrote:

"For months, others have spoken about me, written about me, and formed conclusions about me. Today, for the first time, I will speak for myself. Throughout this ordeal, I have remained publicly silent. That silence should never have been mistaken for guilt, weakness, or an inability to defend myself. I chose to respect the legal process. My legal team and I fully cooperated with the prosecutor's office, even when that meant allowing my character, reputation, and integrity to be publicly questioned without offering a response."

He added:

"Others have had months to tell their version of my story. It is no longer theirs to tell. I will have more to say in the coming days, but for now I’m going to enjoy Thanksgiving and look forward to getting my life back.”

Check out Anthony Smith's post below: