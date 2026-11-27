Chael Sonnen says Israel Adesanya leaving City Kickboxing won't do him any good.

According to Sonnen, “Izzy” switching camps isn’t going to do him any good.

Recently, Veteran CKB member Dan Hooker shared his input on the matter , and now UFC analyst and retired mixed martial artist Chael Sonnen has also done the same.

Israel Adesanya switching camps has become one of the hottest topics in the MMA world this week. The former two-time middleweight champion left City Kickboxing and now trains at Unity MMA.

He said on his YouTube podcast, "Izzy has left City Kickboxing, and he's with a new camp, and he believes that they have the answers. There is no scenario in life where Izzy will get better at this point in life, no matter who he's training with, and that's just the way it is."

Citing examples of Islam Makhachev, Ciryl Gane, and Valentina Shevchenko, Sonnen said that this isn’t a jab at Adesanya. The reality is that he has already reached the peak of his performance: “This isn't an insult to Izzy.”

Chael Sonnen Claims Israel Adesanya Has "Topped Out"

Sonnen argued that Adesanya has hit the ceiling, and no amount of training or a new coaching system can elevate his skills anymore.

"There is a point where you have topped out, and you do everything within the energy you have in a day and the mental toughness that you've built to hold that, and you hope that some young guy doesn't come and pass you,” Sonnen said.

“You hope that wherever you got is enough, that if you hold this, you can stay on top for a while, and that's a career. That's just the way it works. There are no answers anywhere. There is no special training," he added.

Switching camps is normal in MMA, but the drama tied to the situation has drawn a great deal of attention from the fanbase.

Adesanya left City Kickboxing because he felt he had outgrown the gym. But that’s not all. He also cited behind-the-scenes "disrespect and manipulation" for making this move.

Eagle-eyed and curious fans didn’t waste time putting two and two together to sum up that there was some girl trouble involved.

Fans have alleged that Carlos Ulberg dating Izzy’s ex is the reason he left City Kickboxing. But Ulberg immediately shut down the rumors, claiming they were all false.

Adesanya is set to headline UFC Fight Night 295 against Shara Magomedov on Saturday, December 5, 2026.