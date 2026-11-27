Chael Sonnen doesn't see Conor McGregor stepping inside the UFC octagon again after his disastrous comeback fight in July.

Holloway ended up getting his hand raised via first-round TKO, and McGregor had to undergo treatment for a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee. Following surgery, the Irishman claimed that he wasn't done fighting and intended to return to action next year.

McGregor went up against Max Holloway in a welterweight fight at UFC 329 in July after an extended five-year hiatus following his ill-fated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While many expected the two striking savants to put on an entertaining barnburner, the fight ended abruptly in the first round after the Irishman injured himself attempting a kick aimed at Holloway's head.

McGregor has notably expressed a keen interest in a trilogy fight against Holloway upon his return. However, Sonnen has questioned whether that is even a possibility.

Chael Sonnen Wonders How Conor McGregor Could Potentially Fight Again

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his two cents on Conor McGregor potentially fighting again. The UFC icon pointed out McGregor's three-fight losing streak and injury troubles, then wondered whether there was any precedent for a fighter in that position to fight in the main event of a UFC card. He said:

"There is nothing historically that would support the idea that Conor is going to return, and I do mean nothing. A guy on his last fight, coming off losses, coming off injuries, not willing to get down to his weight class, not in contendership. There is nothing remotely like that that takes place in a main event of a UFC. But would you like it to? Would you be excited for that?"

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Conor McGregor Hints at Preparing for Training Camp in Social Media Post

While Chael Sonnen may be unsure of whether Conor McGregor will return to action, the Irishman appears confident about fighting in the octagon again.

In an Instagram post, the former two-division UFC champion revealed that he was "back in the gym" and working on his fitness ahead of a potential return to fighting. Posting a video, he wrote in the caption:

“Fully back in the gym. Leg presses, deadlifts, loading up the knee and building serious power. Knee is primed, strength is returning, and the body is firing on all cylinders. Gearing up for camp. The Notorious is coming.”

Check out Conor McGregor's post below: