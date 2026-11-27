Caio Borralho believes a potential rematch between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov could end very differently from their first fight.

While the UFC wanted to book them for a high-stakes title rematch at UFC 335 in December, Strickland publicly refused to sign the contract unless his pay demands were met and even threatened to quit MMA in favor of boxing Jake Paul at 205 pounds. Imavov later confronted Strickland outside the UFC PI about this and offered to put $500,000 of his own money on the table to get him to sign the contract.

Strickland beat Khamzat Chimaev via split decision at UFC 328 in May to reclaim the UFC middleweight title and become a two-time titleholder in the division. With Imavov on a five-fight win streak and coming off a unanimous decision win over Borralho, he was widely considered the frontrunner to challenge for the 185-pound title next.

While Strickland beat Imavov via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 67 in January 2023, Borralho believes the Frenchman will get the better of the American in a potential rematch.

Caio Borralho Picks Nassourdine Imavov to Beat Sean Strickland in Potential Rematch

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Caio Borralho shared his thoughts on a potential Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov title rematch. The Brazilian explained that Imavov's emotional evolution over the past couple of years would prove beneficial for him against Strickland and said:

"I think Imavov did one thing very good on his career since that fight, is to evolve emotionally a little bit more... Right now I feel like he's more mature emotionally, and it's hard to get in his head right now. I think it can be a better fight for him than the last fight he had with Strickland. I think Imavov gets this one."

Breaking down his opinion even further, Borralho continued:

"I think it'll be like a 55-45 for him because Strickland is a type of guy that, if you are too technical, if you're too good, he makes this fight hard for you. Strickland just lost to Dricus, who is not technical. He's just a crazy guy that keeps, like, just throwing and makes the fight ugly. Imavov is not like Dricus, so it kind of gets in my head a little bit with that, but I think Imavov gets it done. The only thing that we need to see, one more thing that we need to see is the time that he's without a fight, right?... So, 55-45 Imavov, maybe 50-50, I don't know."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

When Jorge Masvidal Explained why Sean Strickland Would struggle Against Nassourdine Imavov in Potential Rematch

In September, Jorge Masvidal shared his two cents on a possible Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov rematch and claimed that 'Tarzan' would have a tough time against the Frenchman next time.

In an episode of the Deep Waters podcast, Masvidal claimed that Imavov's fighting style could be an antidote to Strickland's and said:

"I like Imavov. He's a sniper. He's real, real technical. You can tell with the way he's fighting, he's always thinking a couple steps ahead... I think this is going to be an amazing fight... Imavov has a good style also to deal with the Strickland pressure. I'm going to go with Strickland, though. I think it's going to be a tough fight for Sean. The speed, his athleticism, the timing, his distance management."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below (1:03:09):