Stipe Miocic was asked to name the toughest opponent he's faced in the UFC. The retired mixed martial artist picked two.

Miocic said Jon Jones (22–1,1 NC, UFC; 28-1, 1 NC, MMA) and Daniel Cormier (12–3, 1 NC, UFC; 22-3, 1 NC, MMA) gave him the toughest battles of his career, and he can’t decide who was tougher than the other.

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion recently had an interview with Casino.org where he was asked to share the name of the toughest opponent of his UFC career. Instead of choosing one, Miocic picked two.

In his glorious UFC career, Stipe Miocic (14-5 UFC; 20-5 MMA) has traded leather with the heavyweight division's best of the best. When he was asked to name who hit hardest of them all, he gave two names.

“It’s a toss-up between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones,” he said. “Jones was just very crafty. He’s incredibly smart and has always had an excellent game plan. That made him very difficult to counter. He always knew how to spot opportunities and capitalize on them with a smart, perfectly executed game plan.”

Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou: Who Stipe Miocic Thinks Would Win Dream Fight

During the same interview, Stipe Miocic was also asked to weigh in on a hypothetical fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

Since he’s been inside the cage with both the heavyweight division fighters, he has a pretty good idea of who would have the edge over the other.

According to Miocic, if Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou were put in the octagon, the latter would walk out of the fight victorious.

"I'd like to see this fight. I think Francis would have the edge. I think this because he's simply been more active. Francis seems to get better every fight; that's what I noticed with Francis from the first fight to the second one."

Miocic hasn’t stepped inside the cage since Jon Jones via TKO beat him at UFC 309 in November 2025. But he told Casino.org that he might be willing to come out of his retirement for the right price.