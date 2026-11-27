Paulo Costa doesn't seem to approve of Carlos Ulberg (left inset) and Navajo Stirling's (right inset) hesitation to fight each other.

Paulo Costa has gone scorched earth on Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling following City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman's proclamation.

The question now being debated in the MMA community is whether the two teammates would actually face each other for the title if it came down to it. Bareman recently put those doubts to rest with a public statement to the media. 'Borrachinha', for one, wasn't buying it.

For context, City Kickboxing is currently facing an interesting dilemma. One of its fighters, Ulberg, is the reigning champion at 205 pounds. However, another of the gym's light heavyweight stars, Stirling, has established himself as one of the division's top contenders following a busy 2026 that has seen him pick up four wins.

It looks like the final say in the Carlos Ulberg-Navajo Stirling light heavyweight title dilemma rests with City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman. Paulo Costa, for his part, doesn't seem too pleased with that arrangement.

Paulo Costa Shades Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling After Eugene Bareman Statement

In a recent statement to the media, Eugene Bareman confirmed that Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling would not be fighting each other. Bareman explained that one of the principles every fighter agrees to when joining the gym is never to face a teammate in competition. Furthermore, the MMA coach added that the brotherhood the fighters share supersedes fighting itself.

Interestingly, both Stirling and Ulberg stood behind Bareman as he made his stance clear. Paulo Costa, who has been vying for a light heavyweight title shot, doesn't seem particularly happy with either man agreeing to Bareman's proposition. In a post on X, 'Borrachinha' wrote:

"Two bearded men acting like kids hiding behind their angry daddy. It doesn’t get more anticlimactic than that; actually, LHW is dying."

Check out Paulo Costa's comments below:

Costa's criticism comes amid growing frustration with the UFC over his own fighting future. The Brazilian has been struggling to get a fight booked for months, claiming he had been asking the promotion for a matchup since May.

He was particularly disappointed after the UFC seemingly rejected his proposal to compete for an interim light heavyweight title while Carlos Ulberg was sidelined with an ACL injury.

When Navajo Stirling Previously Accused Paulo Costa of Ducking Him

Navajo Stirling previously took a cheeky dig at Paulo Costa while seemingly accusing the Brazilian of avoiding a potential matchup. In a post on X in September, Stirling made a playful twist on Costa's famous 'Secret Juice' gimmick, writing:

“Secret Juice? More like Secret P**s.”

During a subsequent appearance on the Kairouz Bros YouTube Channel, Stirling was asked what prompted his dig and whether 'Borrachinha' had actually ducked him. The Kiwi responded:

“I was like, you don't want to fight me? That's fair enough. I'm seeing everyone else in the top five saying, you don't want to fight them either. So I'm like, does this guy actually want to fight anyone or what? I heard he's really difficult to deal with. The UFC is probably sick of him, bro. They probably like, bro, we should just get rid of this dude.”