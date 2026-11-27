After Michael Morales predicted he'd make light work of Carlos Prates at UFC 336, 'The Nightmare' has come back with a bold promise of his own.

UFC 336 takes place on Jan. 30 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto with a flyweight title contest between Joshua Van and Manel Kape headlining the event. The Prates-Morales interim welterweight clash will serve as the co-main event.

Prates, one of the hardest-hitting welterweights on the planet, couldn't help but burst out laughing when MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn informed him of Morales' prediction during an interview. The Brazilian has now made an interesting promise of his own regarding Morales.

Carlos Prates and Michael Morales will get the welterweight division rolling again as they lock horns in an interim title clash at UFC 336. Morales, for one, is supremely confident heading into the fight and has now made a bold prediction. The Ecuadorian says he will knock out Prates in the first round.

Carlos Prates Makes Bold Promise About Michael Morales

While Carlos Prates is one of the most feared knockout artists in the welterweight division, Morales is no slouch either. He has secured 14 of his 19 wins by knockout and is currently riding a three-fight first-round knockout streak.

Nevertheless, 'The Nightmare' believes Morales will be hesitant to strike with him come fight night. Speaking to Mike Bohn, the Fighting Nerds standout promised to make the Ecuadorian turn into a wrestler during their UFC 336 clash:

"Oh, the first round? All right. All good, all good. 30th of January. I'm gonna make him look like a wrestler, bro. I promise."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Aside from a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry, Prates has been untouchable in the UFC, securing all seven of his wins by knockout. Most recently, he dominated former champion Jack Della Maddalena en route to a third-round TKO victory.

The oddsmakers seem to favor Prates heading into the contest. 'The Nightmare' is currently a -155 favorite for the bout, with Morales a slight underdog at +130.

Michael Morales Says He Won't Back Down Against Carlos Prates

While Carlos Prates has promised to turn Michael Morales into a wrestler, Morales, too, has made promises of his own. The Ecuadorian has no intention of backing down in their fight.

During a recent media interaction ahead of UFC 336, the No. 3-ranked welterweight contender noted that he likes knockouts and, despite Prates' fabled power, he will not be the one moving backward when they meet inside the Octagon:

"He's a long fighter. He's also orthodox. I think it'll be an entertaining fight because I'm also orthodox. I don't plan on making it easy. I want to strike. I like getting the knockout. I like it. Obviously, the world has seen him knock people out. And we are going to see what happens. The only thing I'll say is that I'm not moving backwards. I want a hard fight. On January 30th, I'm winning the fight and taking the belt home."

Check out Michael Morales' comments below: