Boxing analyst Teddy Atlas recently discussed Jiri Prochazka's loss in Qatar

In his last five outings, Prochazka's gone 2-3, with each loss in that stretch coming inside the distance. This losing streak by Jiri Prochazka, a former stalwart in RIZIN Fighting Federation, has led fans and pundits alike to wonder what comes next in his fighting career.

With the loss, Jiri Prochazka was dealt his second successive setback inside the Octagon in his 39th professional fight. Both of Prochazka's defeats on his current streak have come by way of knockout.

It's been close to a week since Jiri Prochazka (32-7-1 MMA, 6-4 UFC ) trekked to Qatar for the main event of the Nov. 21 UFC Fight Night. That night, Prochazka went down in defeat to Navajo Stirling (12-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) by knockout in the second round of action.

Teddy Atlas Opines on Jiri Prochazka on The Fight

During a recent episode of The Fight podcast, Teddy Atlas, a longtime boxing analyst known for his work on ESPN's coverage of the sport, discussed the fight that was in Doha.

"I always say it's not age, it's the amount of punches you've taken that judge's a fighter's age," Teddy Atlas began. "It's not chronological. It's punishment, and Jiri has taken his share of punishment. He's close to that door, if not at that door."

While Atlas didn't discredit that Jiri Prochazka has turned in a brilliant run as a competitor, he also said that eventually all careers in combat sports must end.

"The body can only endure so much," he continued. "Floyd Mayweather, we're not having these conversations about, because his style is not that style, it's a defensive-oriented style. You can stay around to whatever age he stayed around to and is still around because officially, he's still not retired."

Teddy Atlas Contrasts Mayweather's Acumen with Jiri Prochazka's

While Floyd Mayweather boasted a 50-0 record inside the squared circle of boxing, Jiri Prochazka has only 39 combat sports appearances to his credit. Teddy Atlas mentioned that Prochazka has been more susceptible to absorbing blows in his career.

"As tough as he is, I will say, I will just finish this and put a bow on it," he continued. "It's something you wouldn't expect me to say in this fight: Defense created the opportunity for the knockout, because Stirling made him miss."

According to Teddy Atlas, Navajo Stirling's intelligence inside the Octagon is how he got his hand raised in victory last weekend.

"I know it's at a later part of Jiri's career," he mentioned. "I get it, I understand. I make that stipulation, but still, Stirling, by being smarter, he weaved the punch. He went underneath, he came up top, went underneath, came up, found the opening."