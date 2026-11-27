Ilia Topuria’s former coach, Jorge Climent, has stated that Topuria’s latest team has taken away the hunger from him.

Ilia Topuria once looked like an unbeatable prospect in the UFC. Continuing his undefeated run, Topuria became the two-division champion in Dana White’s promotion. However, following his bout with Justin Gaethje, things went downhill for the Spaniard. Reacting to the brutal loss, Topuria’s former coach, Jorge Climent, held his current team responsible. The fans seem to agree.

Climent had an interaction with betbrothers.es. Analyzing Topuria’s loss to Gaethje, his former coach stated that his current team has failed to keep him hungry for success like before. The head coach of Climent Club said, “I think he lost some of that hunger by surrounding himself with new people who have only known him for a year.”

“They put him in a world of comfort and fame that, I think, interests them more than him. They took away his hunger. But I think this will bring it back. If he’s truly hungry, he has to rediscover the aura we once had. That depends on him,” he concluded.