Fans Side With Ilia Topuria’s Ex-Coach Following Blunt Criticism
Ilia Topuria’s former coach, Jorge Climent, has stated that Topuria’s latest team has taken away the hunger from him.
Ilia Topuria once looked like an unbeatable prospect in the UFC. Continuing his undefeated run, Topuria became the two-division champion in Dana White’s promotion. However, following his bout with Justin Gaethje, things went downhill for the Spaniard. Reacting to the brutal loss, Topuria’s former coach, Jorge Climent, held his current team responsible. The fans seem to agree.
Climent had an interaction with betbrothers.es. Analyzing Topuria’s loss to Gaethje, his former coach stated that his current team has failed to keep him hungry for success like before. The head coach of Climent Club said, “I think he lost some of that hunger by surrounding himself with new people who have only known him for a year.”
“They put him in a world of comfort and fame that, I think, interests them more than him. They took away his hunger. But I think this will bring it back. If he’s truly hungry, he has to rediscover the aura we once had. That depends on him,” he concluded.
Topuria initially trained with his brother Aleksandre Topuria at the Climent Club, which is based in Alicante, Spain. But recently, the former two-division champion had changed alliances. Following Climent’s comments, fans on social media gave their honest impressions.
One fan said, “You could definitely feel the difference in his aura as a contender. He was doing whatever it takes. Telling Gaethje he’s not gonna grapple him(and ended up needing to), and then actually not grappling him was insane. Such an overlooked thing. He gave Gaethje a massive psych edge.”
Another said, “Been saying this, glad he’s trying to make Ilia aware.”
A third fan agreed, saying, “That’s a fact Ilia’s trainer I forgot his name but he’s Spanish he doesn’t really care about Ilia.”
An user quipped, “Surrounded himself with yes men and thought he was invincible. Left his day ones and went to Miami just for accommodation. Bad choices he made.”
A fan chimed in, “I knew that once he switched camps, he would struggle. He beat Charles but even then his head movement looked suspect.”