Muhammad Mokaev Gives Life Update Outside of UFC: "10 Times More Money"
Muhammad Mokaev claims that he is making 10 times more money than what he was offered in the UFC.
Muhammad Mokaev did not have a great ending to his UFC career. Coming into the UFC with dreams of becoming the champion, Mokaev was denied a contract post-2024. Now, fighting outside of Dana White’s promotion, the British professional mixed martial artist has shared a glimpse of his journey.
Replying to a fan about making it back to the UFC, Mokaev did not look too eager. He did admit that becoming the youngest UFC champion was once his dream. However, his intentions have now changed as he is making significantly more money than what Dana White’s promotion was offering him. The 26-year-old said, “Tbh it was my dream to become youngest UFC champ But today I makex10 money outside So I don't care anymore I beat all their boys not even in my prime.”
After joining the UFC back in 2022, Mokaev appeared for 7 in-octagon fights. Interestingly, he maintained a 100% undefeated record before bowing out of the company. Following a lackluster performance against Manel Kape in UFC 304, White and co. decided not to renew his contract in the promotion. Such news came as a surprise because Mokaev secured a unanimous decision victory against Kape.
Dana White Wasn't Happy with Muhammad Mokaev
Mokaev’s brawl with Manel Kape ahead of his bout didn't seem to please the UFC authorities. Despite Mokaev’s plea to fight for free, the UFC boss did not consider releasing the British professional. Responding to the incident back in August 2024, White pointed out that nobody in the UFC will fight without getting paid.
He further added, “I wasn’t involved in any of the stuff that happened with him, but the matchmakers and Hunter were. And they weren’t happy with him. They weren’t happy with the way he acted. They weren’t happy with a lot of things he did and said. I guess you can look back now and regret it. But you did it. You did it, and you put yourself in this position.”