Muhammad Mokaev claims that he is making 10 times more money than what he was offered in the UFC.

Muhammad Mokaev did not have a great ending to his UFC career. Coming into the UFC with dreams of becoming the champion, Mokaev was denied a contract post-2024. Now, fighting outside of Dana White’s promotion, the British professional mixed martial artist has shared a glimpse of his journey.

Replying to a fan about making it back to the UFC, Mokaev did not look too eager. He did admit that becoming the youngest UFC champion was once his dream. However, his intentions have now changed as he is making significantly more money than what Dana White’s promotion was offering him. The 26-year-old said, “Tbh it was my dream to become youngest UFC champ But today I makex10 money outside So I don't care anymore I beat all their boys not even in my prime.”

After joining the UFC back in 2022, Mokaev appeared for 7 in-octagon fights. Interestingly, he maintained a 100% undefeated record before bowing out of the company. Following a lackluster performance against Manel Kape in UFC 304, White and co. decided not to renew his contract in the promotion. Such news came as a surprise because Mokaev secured a unanimous decision victory against Kape.