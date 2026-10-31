Manel Kape calls Muhammad Mokaev a ‘fake guy’ while dismissing the possibility of his UFC return, prompting the former flyweight contender to fire back.

In recent months, Mokaev has been knocking on the UFC’s door, asking to be re-signed. He believes he has proven enough outside the promotion to deserve a return. ‘The Punisher’ has even claimed that he is the best flyweight in the world right now, saying he is levels above current UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van .

In the latest chapter, Kape took shots at Mokaev by calling him a “fake guy” and dismissed the idea that the UFC should re-sign him. This has prompted a response from the Brit.

The rivalry between Muhammad Mokaev and Manel Kape was one of the biggest in the UFC flyweight division, filled with multiple altercations and verbal jabs. Even though Mokaev is no longer in the UFC, the bad blood continues between them.

However, the UFC did not re-sign Mokaev after his contract ended in 2024. Dana White pointed to internal conflict with the promotion, along with multiple other reasons, for not re-signing the Brit. Now, even though ‘The Punisher’ is actively requesting a return, the UFC doesn’t seem interested.

In an interview with Josh Thomson, Kape was asked whether the UFC should re-sign Mokaev. The Angolan scoffed at the idea and took verbal shots at the Brit, labeling him a “fake guy” and suggesting that the undefeated flyweight was exactly where he belonged, outside the UFC.

“Fuck no. Because he's a bitch, he's a fake guy. He's a fake guy; leave him alone. You know, he's in a place where he deserves. Listen, he's in the league B, I'm in the A. We should not talk about people that is not in my league,” Kape said.

Thomson posted the interview clip on his X account, which caught Mokaev’s attention, and he quickly fired back. He mocked Kape’s remarks and brought up their UFC 304 encounter, where he defeated the Angolan by unanimous decision. Mokaev claimed that he had beaten Kape before even reaching his prime and suggested that his rival was still upset about the result.

“My b*tch for the rest of the life. Beat his ass not even in my prime that’s why he still crying,” Mokaev wrote.

Check out Muhammad Mokaev’s X post below:

The rivals squared off at UFC 304, and their buildup was one of the most heated in the flyweight division. However, the fight didn’t live up to that, as it turned out to be a low-activity affair that many called lackluster. Mokaev used his wrestling credentials to take the fight to the judges, where he was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Manel Kape eyes UFC gold as Muhammad Mokaev builds his legacy outside the promotion

Since that loss, Kape has gone on an insane run, finishing all four of his opponents, which earned him a title shot. He is now scheduled to fight Joshua Van for the flyweight title in the UFC 336 headliner.

Meanwhile, Mokaev has also had success outside the UFC. He went on to become a BRAVE CF champion and later won an ACBJJ title. But his chances of getting back into the UFC seem close to zero.