Muhammad Mokaev Accuses UFC of Creating “Bullsh*t Narratives” About Cut Fighters

Muhammad Mokaev has accused the UFC of creating “bullsh*t narratives” around released fighters, claiming the promotion misrepresents their situations and prioritizes entertainment over sporting merit.

A wave of recent cuts has left fans furious, especially since a few of the released fighters were seen as the future of their divisions. Muhammad Mokaev was one of them. He was undefeated and had beaten big names like Manel Kape and Alex Perez, and many saw him as a future flyweight champion. The UFC let him go over behavior issues outside the cage. Mokaev has now vented his anger at the promotion, saying it sells a fake narrative that hurts a fighter's future.

Mokaev Warns UFC’s Public Statements Could Cost Released Fighters Their Next Contract

Mokaev pointed to fighters getting phone calls from the bosses warning them that if they keep wrestling the way they do, they will get cut. In his view, that amounts to telling fighters how they have to fight, and he asked where the line is. He also said the promotion is free to release a fighter, but it shouldn't then publicly call him hard to deal with or build a false story around him.

Mokaev wrote, “When fighters are getting phone calls from bosses telling them, “If you keep wrestling like that, you’re going to get cut,” then you’re basically telling fighters how you want them to fight. At what point does that cross the line? Isn’t that influencing the competition? And if you want to release a fighter, fine. But don’t then publicly say he was “hard to deal with” or create some bullshit narrative about him that could damage his reputation and make other organizations think twice about signing him.”