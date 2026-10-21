Muhammad Mokaev Accuses UFC of Creating “Bullsh*t Narratives” About Cut Fighters
Muhammad Mokaev has accused the UFC of creating “bullsh*t narratives” around released fighters, claiming the promotion misrepresents their situations and prioritizes entertainment over sporting merit.
A wave of recent cuts has left fans furious, especially since a few of the released fighters were seen as the future of their divisions. Muhammad Mokaev was one of them. He was undefeated and had beaten big names like Manel Kape and Alex Perez, and many saw him as a future flyweight champion. The UFC let him go over behavior issues outside the cage. Mokaev has now vented his anger at the promotion, saying it sells a fake narrative that hurts a fighter's future.
Mokaev Warns UFC’s Public Statements Could Cost Released Fighters Their Next Contract
Mokaev pointed to fighters getting phone calls from the bosses warning them that if they keep wrestling the way they do, they will get cut. In his view, that amounts to telling fighters how they have to fight, and he asked where the line is. He also said the promotion is free to release a fighter, but it shouldn't then publicly call him hard to deal with or build a false story around him.
Mokaev wrote, “When fighters are getting phone calls from bosses telling them, “If you keep wrestling like that, you’re going to get cut,” then you’re basically telling fighters how you want them to fight. At what point does that cross the line? Isn’t that influencing the competition? And if you want to release a fighter, fine. But don’t then publicly say he was “hard to deal with” or create some bullshit narrative about him that could damage his reputation and make other organizations think twice about signing him.”
For those who don’t know, it’s not the first time Mokaev has accused the UFC of damaging his image. He previously made similar claims after Dana White stated that behind-the-scenes chaos had led to his exit from the company. Mokaev has now also accused the promotion of moving away from what it originally set out to achieve.
Muhammad Mokaev Claims UFC Has Abandoned “Best vs. Best” for Entertainment
Mokaev says the UFC has moved away from what it used to stand for. Years ago, White talked about the best fighting the best. Now, in Mokaev's view, the promotion cares most about entertainment. He admits that makes sense as a business, but as a sport, he thinks they've got it wrong.
Mokaev stated, “Dana used to say best vs the best But today it is all about entertainment. From the business side they're right but from the sport perspective they're wrong. At least they could of wait until "their best fighters" took away our undefeated record. To not let go a guy who beat their number 1 contender not even in the prime Now we will see how @pflmma gonna take over day by day.”
Mokaev also looked ahead to what comes next. He said fans will soon see PFL take over, bit by bit, day after day.