Nick Maximov Confused About his Potential UFC Return
Former UFC star Nick Maximov is confused why he is not called back by the promotion despite impressive victories recently.
Once the UFC decides not to renew a contract, it becomes really hard for a fighter to make a comeback, for example, Nick Maximov. Following an impressive emergence from the Nick Diaz Academy, Maximov managed to topple Oscar Cota in Dana White's Contender Series, who had a significant size advantage. Following the expiry of his contract, it has now been four years since the 28-year-old has heard back from the promotion.
Speaking with MMA Mania, Maximov stated, “After my injury, it just seemed like they didn’t want to re-sign me. I fought out my contract, so technically I wasn’t released. It was like, ‘We just don’t want to re-sign you.’ I was like, ‘F—k! Damn, that sucks.’ I didn’t know what else to do.”
The American professional further added, “I feel like I’m way more mature and just better now. I’m doing whatever I can, but it’s just hard to get in.”
Maximov had an impressive debut where he went 2-0 against the likes of Cody Brundage and Punahele Soriano. Unfortunately, his next two fights resulted in defeats at the hands of Andre Petroski and Jacob Malkoun. While the UFC did not officially release him, they decided not to renew his contract.
Nick Maximov Speaks about UFC Politics
After his contract with the UFC expired, Maximov suffered several injuries. This prompted him to stay out of the octagon for two years. However, once he made his comeback, the 28-year-old has remained undefeated since August 2024. Despite the impressive performances, there has been no communication from the UFC.
Highlighting the issue, Maximov spoke about possible politics inside Dana White’s promotion. He said, “There are a lot of weird politics with it. I think that’s a little bit of a play, for sure. I don’t know if they think a problem will come with what I bring, but I’m a different person, dude. I don’t want problems with anybody. I just want to fight and do my thing.”