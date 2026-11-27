Former UFC star Nick Maximov is confused why he is not called back by the promotion despite impressive victories recently.

Once the UFC decides not to renew a contract, it becomes really hard for a fighter to make a comeback, for example, Nick Maximov. Following an impressive emergence from the Nick Diaz Academy, Maximov managed to topple Oscar Cota in Dana White's Contender Series, who had a significant size advantage. Following the expiry of his contract, it has now been four years since the 28-year-old has heard back from the promotion.

Speaking with MMA Mania, Maximov stated, “After my injury, it just seemed like they didn’t want to re-sign me. I fought out my contract, so technically I wasn’t released. It was like, ‘We just don’t want to re-sign you.’ I was like, ‘F—k! Damn, that sucks.’ I didn’t know what else to do.”

The American professional further added, “I feel like I’m way more mature and just better now. I’m doing whatever I can, but it’s just hard to get in.”