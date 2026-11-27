Josh Hokit’s teammate recently claimed that the allegations against Jon Jones were falsely fabricated by the American star.

Josh Hokit and Jon Jones made one of the biggest headlines recently. Following Hokit’s UFC 334 loss, ‘Bones’ mocked the American fighter. That reaction instigated a chain of verbal back-and-forth between the two. One of the highlights of their feud involved Hokit’s teammate. Surprisingly, he has come in support of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

According to an article from The Scrap, Hokit’s teammate is thankful to Jones. He detailed how the UFC heavyweight star had saved his life and supported him during distress. The teammate also allegedly requested that Hokit not drag him into his feud with ‘Bones.’

“I owe Jon my life. He looks after me like a brother… Josh doesn't know my life like Jon does. Jon has been more grateful to me than 99% of the MMA world, and I simply cannot let someone put his name in dirt by telling false stories to suit his false character role,” said the teammate.