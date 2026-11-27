Josh Hokit’s Teammate Sides With Jon Jones Following Online Feud
Josh Hokit’s teammate recently claimed that the allegations against Jon Jones were falsely fabricated by the American star.
Josh Hokit and Jon Jones made one of the biggest headlines recently. Following Hokit’s UFC 334 loss, ‘Bones’ mocked the American fighter. That reaction instigated a chain of verbal back-and-forth between the two. One of the highlights of their feud involved Hokit’s teammate. Surprisingly, he has come in support of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.
According to an article from The Scrap, Hokit’s teammate is thankful to Jones. He detailed how the UFC heavyweight star had saved his life and supported him during distress. The teammate also allegedly requested that Hokit not drag him into his feud with ‘Bones.’
“I owe Jon my life. He looks after me like a brother… Josh doesn't know my life like Jon does. Jon has been more grateful to me than 99% of the MMA world, and I simply cannot let someone put his name in dirt by telling false stories to suit his false character role,” said the teammate.
He added, “I respectfully ask that my name not be used in a way that could negatively affect my personal life or reputation.”
Feuding with Jones on X, Hokit previously accused the heavyweight champion of ruining the physical and mental well-being of his teammate. Interestingly, soon after such an allegation, there were immediate reactions that contradicted the claim.
MMA Agent Lashes out at Josh Hokit’s False Representation
Following Hokit’s claims, popular MMA agent Abraham Kawa criticized Hokit for falsely making up the story. He also went on to say that Jones, in fact, helped the person with medication to lead a better life.
Kawa said, “This is low of you, @Josh_HokitUFC that kid is on meds for schizophrenia and flew to the USA from Switzerland for a fight he was scheduled to have. He stopped taking his meds when he got to the USA and was suffering from an episode. He was admitted to a hospital for 14 days in Arkansas when he wasn't allowed to board his flight because of his episode.”