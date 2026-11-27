A look back at how Alexander Volkanovski fared in his UFC debut 10 years ago.

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the biggest names in the UFC at the moment. Fighting in the featherweight division, the Australian star has made quite a name for himself. However, 10 years ago today, Volkanovski was just another aspiring fighter who wanted to make it big in Dana White’s promotion. Here’s a look back at how it all started.

‘Volk’ made his debut on November 27, 2016, in UFC Fight Night 101. Clashing in a lightweight bout, Volkanovski had Yusuke Kasuya as his opponent. Right from the first second, the Aussie fighter looked pretty impressive. Building momentum, he kept the pressure on Kasuya. Finally, in the second round, Volkanovski managed to find a favorable spot and finished off his competition with ground-and-pound punches.

Since his debut, ‘Volk’ has had a tremendous run in Dana White’s promotion. He remained undefeated for 12 fights straight while also winning the featherweight gold in the process.