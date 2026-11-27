From the Archive: Looking Back at Alexander Volkanovski’s Debut 10 Years Ago
A look back at how Alexander Volkanovski fared in his UFC debut 10 years ago.
Alexander Volkanovski is one of the biggest names in the UFC at the moment. Fighting in the featherweight division, the Australian star has made quite a name for himself. However, 10 years ago today, Volkanovski was just another aspiring fighter who wanted to make it big in Dana White’s promotion. Here’s a look back at how it all started.
‘Volk’ made his debut on November 27, 2016, in UFC Fight Night 101. Clashing in a lightweight bout, Volkanovski had Yusuke Kasuya as his opponent. Right from the first second, the Aussie fighter looked pretty impressive. Building momentum, he kept the pressure on Kasuya. Finally, in the second round, Volkanovski managed to find a favorable spot and finished off his competition with ground-and-pound punches.
Since his debut, ‘Volk’ has had a tremendous run in Dana White’s promotion. He remained undefeated for 12 fights straight while also winning the featherweight gold in the process.
Aiming for a double championship, ‘Volk’ had a go at the lightweight title. Unfortunately, despite facing steep competition. Islam Makhachev managed to keep his calm and handed Volkanovski his first defeat at UFC 284.
He also lost to Makhachev for a second time and even went on to lose his featherweight title to Ilia Topuria. However, he bounced back from the setback and once again regained his status as the undisputed UFC featherweight champion. Currently, the active two-time featherweight champion has a record of nine title fight wins in the UFC featherweight division.
Meanwhile, the Australian champion recently spoke about his retirement. Ahead of his fight against Movsar Evloev, there were speculations regarding his age.
Shutting down his haters, ‘Volk’ pointed out that he is not considering retirement anytime soon. Speaking with MMA Junkie in October, Volkanovski said, “I’m just a very self-aware and conscious person. I will have these conversations, but don’t be surprised if I’m here for another 3 fights… There’s no plans to retire.”