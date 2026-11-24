Dustin Poirier (L) feels Justin Gaethje (R) won't get to choose who he faces in his first title defense.

Dustin Poirier believes that, when it comes down to it, Justin Gaethje will have little choice over who he fights in his maiden lightweight title defense.

Ever since, 'The Highlight' has been enjoying the champion's life, providing little information about when he would grace the Octagon next, other than making it clear that he would not be returning this year. Gaethje even got a bit fired up when he was recently asked about a potential superfight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Gaethje pulled off perhaps the greatest MMA upset in recent years when he forced Ilia Topuria's corner to call off the contest after the fourth round of their lightweight title fight at UFC Freedom 250.

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje has been tight-lipped about his next fight, insisting he'll fight when choose who he fights and when he fights. Dustin Poirier, however, believes 'The Highlight' might have little choice when it comes to his first title defense.

With 'The Highlight' kicking back for the moment and refusing to provide a timeline for his return, the Deep Waters podcast crew delved into the issue, with Poirier and others noting that Gaethje might not have a lot of choices when it comes to his first title defense.

Dustin Poirier Says Justin Gaethje Has Little Choice

As the Deep Waters crew addressed Justin Gaethje trying to call the shots ahead of a potential title defense, Dustin Poirier insisted that it was UFC CEO Dana White, CBO Hunter Campbell, and matchmaker Sean Shelby who had the real power to make pivotal matchmaking decisions:

"He earned a little bit of time away. You're the champ. Get healthy, do whatever you're doing, but you're gonna have to defend the belt... Dana, Hunter, Sean, they have the decision."

Poirier added that, with Arman Tsarukyan emerging as the next likely contender for the title shot following his recent victory over Mauricio Ruffy, it was unlikely Gaethje would get to refuse him the opportunity:

"And Arman Tsarukyan is next, right? So I mean, Justin said it's his choice. But Arman is the next guy. Justin can't pick somebody else at 155, right?"

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

However, when Chris Weidman floated the idea of a potential superfight between Gaethje and Alexander Volkanovski at lightweight, 'The Diamond' agreed with the proposal, noting the bout could serve as a swan song for both men.

When Dustin Poirier Opened Up About His Loss to Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are two of the greatest lightweights of their generation, and the pair faced each other twice inside the Octagon. Poirier won their first meeting at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018 via fourth-round TKO. Gaethje then returned the favor five years later at UFC 291, knocking 'The Diamond' out with a head kick in the second round to claim the BMF title.

During a 2024 interview with Daniel Cormier, Poirier revisited the moments that led to his defeat, noting that he was still not over the loss:

"I understand it's fighting, but I'm still not over it. It f**king sucks, man; losing sucks. Gaethje is a great fighter, a warrior. But in the first round, I was like, okay, I'm getting my timing. I hit him with a shot. I knew I hurt him. I kind of saw him do the dance a little bit. But I said, 'We got five rounds. I'm gonna be a professional. I'm not gonna go crazy. I'm not doing DP kamikaze right now. Let's not do it.' It's just like damned if you do, damned if you don't. It's fighting."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below: