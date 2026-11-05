Dana White says he is down for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Justin Gaethje fight, but he is still waiting on “The Highlight."

Last month at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, Volkanovski stopped the previously unbeaten Movsar Evloev in round two by TKO to defend his featherweight title. After the win, “The Great” made it known that he has one more wish before he hangs up the gloves, and that is a fight against Gaethje. Now, Dana White has shared his thoughts with Jim Rome about the matchup.

During a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White showered praises on "The Great" and spoke about the chances of the fight happening. The UFC CEO said he is on for the fight, but the final call wasn't his to make. He said:

“I would pretty much do anything for Alexander Volkanovski at this point in his career. Great guy, great champion, great athlete. The big question is, what does Justin Gaethje want to do?”

Justin Gaethje Has Yet to Decide His Future

At UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, “The Highlight" dethroned Ilia Topuria after punishing him for four rounds and forcing him to quit on his stool. Since his win, the 37-year-old has kept busy outside the octagon. As noted by the UFC boss, Gaethje won the athletic competition at Fanatics Fest and now is also taking part in Dave Portnoy’s new golf league. Thus, the promotion is still waiting for his answer. White added:



“I don’t know yet. He’s in the middle of this golf thing that Portnoy is doing... We’re talking to him, but we’ll figure it out. He’s going to have to pull the trigger one way or the other, see if he wants to retire or continue to fight.”



With that, retirement is a possibility. During an appearance on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, the American explained that he has nothing left to prove, and his health was his biggest concern. He said:



“I do not feel like I have anything else to prove... I have injuries I have to take care of; I haven’t made a decision... This has never been about money for me. It’s about health.”



If Gaethje hangs up his gloves, a potential "Superfight" would be off the table. However, if he decides to continue and accepts the matchup, the Aussie would have another chance at lightweight gold after coming up short twice against Islam Makhachev in 2023. A win this time would finally make him a two-division champion.





Either way, fans will have to be patient. Justin Gaethje is still serving a 180-day medical suspension from the White House bout, and the champion has not fully recovered from the damages he took during his fight against “El Matador."