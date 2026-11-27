Home / News / Conor McGregor Reminds Fans of 40-Second Donald Cerrone KO With Fired-Up Message About His Remaining Gas Tank

NEW Conor McGregor Reminds Fans of 40-Second Donald Cerrone KO With Fired-Up Message About His Remaining Gas Tank Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Conor McGregor is buzzing to go and has plenty of gas left in the tank. [Image courtesy: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS]

Conor McGregor announced earlier this week that he’s back in the gym and his right knee feels “primed.” Now the Irishman has another message for fans that might cheer them up a bit more.

From This Article 1 . Conor McGregor Feels Pumped and Ready to Bounce Back

After a five-year hiatus, Conor McGregor returned to the octagon earlier this year at UFC 329 to run it back with the man whom he had beaten in 2013 - Max Holloway. The Irishman planned to show levels against "Blessed" and then potentially fight again this year. He also showed interest in chasing a third belt. But come fight night, his comeback was ruined. McGregor started the bout with a flying roundhouse kick, which he had performed numerous times during training camp. However, the dry ice may have made the octagon floor slippery, causing him to slip and land awkwardly, due to which he tore his ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

After 69 seconds, referee Mike Beltran was forced to stop the contest when he noticed the Dubliner couldn’t put pressure on his lead leg and kept falling to the ground. Thus, Holloway won by TKO (injury). After a failed comeback attempt, McGregor didn't lose hope. He went under the knife to fix his knee and started rehab a few weeks after. The 38-year-old is targeting a return next year during International Fight Week, and now that his knee is healed, he’s going to start training camp very soon, hoping that he will get to run it back with Holloway again, especially after how UFC 329 concluded. Check out the post below: Conor McGregor Feels Pumped and Ready to Bounce Back Earlier today, while reflecting on his 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, McGregor took to social media to tell fans that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank and is "BUZZING" to return for his last dance. He wrote: "40-second WW KO! Loads left in this tank! BUZZING TO GO ⚡️ #BringItOn" Check out the post and Conor McGregor's comments below: While "The Notorious" has just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, his next move could potentially be BKFC, which he partially owns