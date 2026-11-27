Ilia Topuria's former coach Jorge Climent believes "El Matador's" new circle has taken away his zeal.

After a month of shifting his gym, "El Matador" knocked out Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 and went on to become a two-division UFC champion.

However, Topuria parted ways with the Climent brothers last year in May. He then moved his training base to Madrid, where his elder brother Aleksandre took over as head coach.

Ilia Topuria started training under Jorge and Agustin Climent at their gym in Alicante when he was just 14 years old. The two brothers worked with him throughout his run in the UFC and even helped him become the featherweight champion.

Jorge Climent Believes Ilia Topuria Has Lost Some of His Hunger

Things started going downhill when Topuria locked horns with Justin Gaethje for a title unification bout at UFC Freedom 250.

Gaethje punished Topuria with jabs and uppercuts in the opening round, leaving him bloodied around both his eyes. Even so, the Georgian Spaniard fought back in the second round and even came close to finishing "The Highlight."

However, by the end of the third stanza, Topuria's eyes had swelled up so badly that he had to tell his brother he couldn't see. That was when the ring-side doctor stepped in and was ready to stop the fight, but a determined Topuria insisted that he was fine enough to continue. He eventually was cleared to fight.

By the end of the fourth round, Gaethje inflicted so much damage that Aleksandre had to step in and call off the fight. That call handed "El Matador" his first pro loss and crowned Gaethje the undisputed lightweight champion.

Speaking to BetBrothers, Jorge Climent opined that the people surrounding the former champion care more about his fame than the fighter himself. He said:

"I think, and this is just my humble opinion, that he lost some of that hunger by surrounding himself with new people who've only known him for a year. That's how I see it. They put him in a world of comfort and fame that, I think, interests them more than him. They took away his hunger. But I think this will bring it back. And if he's truly hungry, he has to rediscover the aura we once had. That depends on him."

Jorge Climent Wants Ilia Topuria to Run It Back With Justin Gaethje

When asked by BetBrothers, who should the Georgian-Spaniard take on when he returns, Climent, without any hesitation, picked Gaethje. However, if a rematch is off the table, the former head coach wants to see his trainee run it back with his longtime rival, Paddy Pimblett.

Topuria is aiming to make his return by April or in June, according to his recent interview with ABC.

Dana White has expressed interest in both matchups, but the company has yet to announce an opponent for his comeback.