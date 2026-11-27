Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, breaks down Aleksandre Topuria’s first UFC defeat, questioning his boxing-heavy approach.

Aleksandr's performance against Luna raised serious questions about his fighting style and became a topic of discussion among fans. Now Sean O'Malley ’s head coach Tim Welch weighed in and shared his thoughts.

‘El Conquistador' was outstruck by Luna even though he was the favorite heading into the fight. The Spaniard took 142 significant strikes and managed to land just 65. With that, the 30-year-old suffered a split-decision loss.

Aleksandre Topuria, the elder brother of two-division champion Ilia Topuria , suffered his first UFC defeat when he took on the Mexican Santiago Luna at UFC Qatar over the past weekend at ABHA Arena in Doha.

Tim Welch questions Aleksandre Topuria’s boxing-heavy approach

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Welch praised Luna for his performance and was also surprised that the contest went to a split decision, given how comfortably he felt the Mexican had performed against the Georgian.

“Aleksandre Topuria had a fight with this Santiago Luna kid, and this kid is 21 years old. It was a split decision, which is f*cking crazy, but Santiago Luna kind of tuned up Topuria pretty f*cking good," Welch said.

The coach then focused on the fighting style of Aleksandre. He noted that a straight-up, pressure-based boxing style might be hard to sustain against the speedy fighters in the 135-pound division.

"These 35ers are so quick, and they're so fast with their kicks. I don't think that flat-footed boxing pressure style is the greatest style at 135 pounds." Wilch added.

Check out Tim Welch’s comments below:

Aleksandre’s boxing was considered to be on the same level as his brother; some fans even suggest he is better. However, his style was neutralized by Luna, handing him his first UFC defeat; now he is 7-2 in his professional MMA career. For his next outing, the Georgian might need to adjust his approach following the first defeat of his UFC career.

Though many raised questions about Aleksandre for his performance at UFC Qatar, Ilia came to his defense and revealed that ‘El Conquistador' suffered an injury in the first round that changed the whole fight.

Ilia Topuria defends Aleksandre Topuria after his first UFC loss

Ilia came in defense of his brother. In an Instagram post, he revealed that Aleksandre suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round and believes it changed the course of the fight. ‘El Matador' still applauded ‘El Conquistador' for managing to take the fight to a split decision despite the injury.

“As I always say, glory and pain walk hand in hand. In the opening minutes of the fight, my brother dislocated his left shoulder, completely changing the course of the fight. Many wondered why he wasn’t throwing combinations, going for takedowns, or keeping his guard up. The truth is, we didn’t get to see the Aleks we all know. Despite fighting with a dislocated shoulder and being forced to abandon his game plan, he still took the fight to a split decision. That alone speaks volumes about his heart,” Ilia wrote.

Check out Ilia Topuria's Instagram post below: