Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, believes Tyron Woodley is trying to stay relevant again by torching Islam Makhachev.

Recently, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley went scorched earth on Makhachev. Woodley told Ignition Poker that when he was champion, he would defend his title even when he was hurt. "The Chosen One" nicknamed Makhachev as "Khabib Jr." in his rant while demanding that Makhachev be stripped of his 170-pound strap. Woodley also believes Makhachev moved up so that he doesn’t have to fight Ilia Topuria .

The Russian had verbally agreed to the matchup but later changed his mind. Now Prates has to fight Michael Morales at UFC 336 for the interim belt, after which the winner will meet Makhachev later next year to unify the belts.

Makhachev has been facing a ton of heat after he decided not to defend his welterweight title in January against Carlos Prates .

Ali Abdelaziz has now reacted to Tyron Woodley’s comments.

Ali Abdelaziz Blasts Tyron Woodley

Ali Abdelaziz added up Tyron Woodley's losses across MMA and boxing while mocking the former UFC champion. He posted on X:

"Tyron Woodley, who’s on a seven-fight losing streak, is talking about Islam Makhachev, who’s on a 17-fight winning streak, is a two-division champion, and has defended his title twice in each division. It’s sad to see a former champion who was once relevant trying to make himself relevant again by disrespecting a fellow fighter instead of celebrating his accomplishments."

Abdelaziz also said he expects former champions to support the current ones and also pointed out to Woodley why he has no right to criticize Islam Makhachev.

"You’re saying Islam should be stripped? With all due respect, you arguably had one of the worst relationships with the UFC of any champion in its history. Now you’re criticizing a guy who is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time just to get some attention. Former champions should uplift fellow fighters, not tear them down to make themselves feel better."

After taking enough digs at Woodley, Abdelaziz ended his message by wishing the 44-year-old a happy Thanksgiving.

"Anyway, I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving and your turkey. �"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz and Tyron Woodley's comments below: