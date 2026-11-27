T.J. Dillashaw believes Jiri Prochazka's biggest strength as a fighter may also be his Achilles' heel, and that's what cost him the fight against Navajo Stirling.

While Prochazka's unique and erratic fighting style has made him unpredictable, his habit of leaving his head high and his hands low has proven costly. Dillashaw believes that is exactly what led to Stirling catching him with a right hook and ultimately securing a knockout win in their showdown at UFC Qatar.

Prochazka went up against Stirling in a light heavyweight clash in the main event of UFC Qatar on Nov. 21 and suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss. The former light heavyweight champion is now on a two-fight losing slide and has a 32-7 record with one draw. Meanwhile, Stirling extended his unbeaten streak to 12-0 and is expected to challenge for the title sooner rather than later.

TJ Dillashaw believes Jiri Prochazka's biggest strength as a fighter may also be his Achilles' heel, and that's what cost him the fight against Navajo Stirling .

TJ Dillashaw Breaks Down Jiri Prochazka's Loss to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar

In an episode of the STUDIO SHOW PODCAST, TJ Dillashaw shared his take on why Jiri Prochazka lost to Navajo Stirling and blamed the Czech fighter's unique style. Claiming that Prochazka wasn't as chaotic as he should have been, Dillashaw said:

"What does well for him also gets him in trouble. He's got really unpredictable movement. I don't feel like he was moving as much and dipping his head like he normally does, which I think would have actually benefitted him, but he still fights with his hands way too low."

He added:

"Throwing that left hand and not bringing that hand up to your face, got caught with a perfect right hook. This was like technique vs. athleticism to an extent... Stirling likes a real technical fight, wants to be slower paced, keep you at distance, set up his kicks to where Jiri needs chaos. He didn't bring as much chaos as he should have."

Catch TJ Dillashaw's comments below (1:34:12):

Navajo Stirling Recalls Figuring out Jiri Prochazka's Tell During their Fight

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Navajo Stirling opened up about catching a major tell in Jiri Prochazka's style. The undefeated Kiwi recalled noticing a specific type of movement in Prochazka's feet right before he shot forward for an attack and said:

"It was fast as hell out there. I was like, how the f**k did he get all the way from way back there all the way over here that fast? Then I started looking at his feet. He's getting real kinetic with his feet. Like he does a little tell he's doing before he's going. And every time I see him getting ready to go, doing that same look. I was like, yeah, he's about to come in real fast. I just felt like I was ready every time. Then he would hit that blitz, and he'd start moving his head. I just stayed disciplined."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below: