Ilia Topuria has shown immense respect for current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on completing 10 years in the UFC.

Evloev was undefeated before the fight against Volkanovski and was considered a tough opponent. However, Volk just outclassed him and knocked him out in Round 2. This is why the Australian champion is considered to be one of the greatest featherweight fighters in the history of MMA.

“In his last fight against Movsar, he just outclassed him. He has so many legendary moments. "Congratulations, Volk!”

Ilia Topuria has given his respect to Alexander Volkanovski for completing 10 years in the UFC and also praised his knockout win against Evloev at UFC 333.

Alexander Volkanovski: Ten Years in the UFC

Alexander Volkanovski's wins over Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and others contributed to his legacy. He did face some setbacks, but at the moment he has regained the featherweight belt and also defended it against one of the best contenders, which is Evloev. This win has definitely added one of the best chapters in his career at the age of 38.

Alexander Volkanovski will have completed 10 years in the UFC on November 27, 2026. He is considered to be the most successful featherweight in the promotion’s history at the moment.

He had the belt and defended it against the top contenders and also had challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt. Alexander Volkanovski also holds the record of the most title defences at the featherweight division , defending the title nine times and also surpassed Jose Aldo's record of eight.

Volkanovski had made his debut on November 26, 2016, at UFC Fight Night 101 in Melbourne, Australia, defeating Yusuke Kasuya via second-round TKO at 2:06.

Ilia Topuria knows the danger of Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria had won the featherweight belt by defeating Volkanovski at UFC 298, which was Volkanovski's first loss in the 145 division. Despite this setback, Volkanovski at the moment has recalled the belt by defeating a fighter much younger than him. Topuria knows how dangerous Volkanovski can be inside the Octagon, and he also praised him, saying that Volkanovski now has many legendary moments in his career.

Topuria, on the other hand, faced his only loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. It was one of the most brutal losses a fighter can take, as Topuria suffered many injuries during that fight. However, at the moment Topuria is back into training, and as per his recent interviews, he is looking to step inside the octagon by early April 2027.