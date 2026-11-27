Does Usman Nurmagomedov regret jumping Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili? His recent actions and comments suggest he isn't sorry at all.

"Of course, things are a little different there, but this works too😂" Meanwhile, "The Nightmare" added:

While shooting a vape commercial , Prates decided to show fans how to win a street fight. The Brazilian tossed a vape into the air, distracted the other person, and dropped him with a solid calf kick. Usman reacted to the video. The 28-year-old commented:

Check out Carlos Prates and Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below:

This comment comes a few weeks after Usman Nurmagomedov’s brawl with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili.

Usman Nurmagomedov Hasn't Issued Apology for Abu Dhabi Melee

The undefeated PFL Lightweight Champion and his friends had attacked Merab and Saba before RAF Abu Dhabi. His brother Umar was also a part of the brawl. After the incident, Usman, Umar, and several others were sentenced to six-month prison terms, fined AED 300,000 each, and were set to be deported after serving their sentences.

However, "The Machine" and Saba chose not to press charges and requested the release of the Russians a few days after the incident. Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates were subsequently released, and the fines imposed earlier were also reduced.



However, neither of them has publicly apologized to Merab and Saba for the incident or taken accountability for their actions after being released from jail, although both of the Nurmagomedovs are active on social media. Now, Usman's latest comment on Prates' video potentially suggests that he has no regrets about what happened.

Carlos Prates' Comments on the Usman-Merab Abu Dhabi Brawl

Although many condemned Usman, Umar, and the others involved in attacking Merab and Saba, Carlos Prates did not. The Brazilian did not call out the PFL lightweight champ, and his comments on The Ariel Helwani Show suggest that he does not believe Usman and his team have done anything wrong by attacking Merab and Saba. According to Prates, street fights have no rules.

"It's hard because we're talking about a street fight. A street fight has no rules." "You beat somebody, you fought somebody, I like... It's a street fight. It's the kind of thing I never do, but a street fight, no rules. I understand."