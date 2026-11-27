Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt plans one last dance before retiring.

After that loss, Garbrandt took off his gloves in the Octagon, and many fans wondered if he had called it a career. However, the former champion later took to Instagram and said he isn't done fighting.

Things have not gone so well for the Ohio native lately. He faced back-to-back losses to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300 in 2024 and Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta in 2025. Then at UFC 332, he won by unanimous decision against Xiao Long. Just when things were turning around for Garbrandt, he once again tasted defeat at UFC 329 against Adrian Yanez by KO.

Earlier today, during a one-on-one with Mike Heck from MMA Fighting, Garbrandt revealed that UFC Cleveland on Feb. 13 will be his final fight. The 36-year-old is already in talks with the promotion's matchmaker, Sean Shelby.

Cody Garbrandt Names T.J. Dillashaw as Ideal Retirement Opponent

When Mike Heck asked who the 35-year-old wants to face for his last fight, Garbrandt named his former teammate and longtime rival T.J. Dillashaw, while also mocking Dillashaw's history with performance-enhancing drugs. He said:

"It'd be TJ Dillashaw, but we could do any amount of steroids, performance-enhancing drugs that we can and go out there and just f*ck each other up. That'd be great."

Garbrandt was undefeated when he dethroned Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 207 in December 2016, but his title reign was short-lived as Dillashaw knocked him out at UFC 217 the following year. The two then ran it back again at UFC 227 in 2018, where "No Love" suffered another knockout loss.

Then a year later, Dillashaw tested positive for EPO and received a two-year suspension. The former two-time bantamweight champion retired in 2022 after his loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

Cody Garbrandt Wants to Go Out on His Own Terms

The Ohio native wants to end his career with a win, but he knows that fairytale endings don't always happen. Even so, he is proud of everything he has achieved during his UFC run and now wants to be there for his kids.

"So for me, there's going to be one more fight in the UFC, and then I can go out on my own terms... I had a great career, became a world champion. Wasn't supposed to make it this far in life, and here I am."

For now, Garbrandt will focus on his RAF debut against Pettis at RAF 15 on November 28.